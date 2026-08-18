NAPC Defense, Inc.: NAPC Defense Files Fiscal 2026 Form 10-K, Outlines Strategy to Build Diversified U.S. Defense Technology Platform

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) ("NAPC Defense" or the "Company"), a U.S.-licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot® USA system, today announced that it has filed its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026, bringing the Company current in its required SEC periodic reporting.

The filing marks an important corporate milestone as NAPC Defense continues to expand its focus beyond a single defense product and develops a broader strategy centered on specialized weapons systems, non-lethal solutions, protective technologies, research and development, and U.S. government contracting and distribution.

According to the Company's Form 10-K, its strategy includes the development and adaptation of specialized firearms platforms, including the CornerShot system, as well as exploration of non-lethal weapons for law-enforcement and crowd-control applications.

The Company also intends to pursue opportunities involving protective systems, including ballistic shields, armor solutions and personal protective equipment for defense and security personnel.

Importantly, NAPC Defense's strategy also calls for expanding its technology portfolio through research and development partnerships, internal programs, acquisitions and licensing of proven defense systems.

The Company stated in its 10-K that it intends to build a "diversified portfolio of defense-related technologies" through internal development, acquisitions and licensing, with the objective of serving government, military and security customers worldwide.

Significant U.S. Government Contracting Platform

As part of its broader government-contracting strategy, NAPC Defense has access to approximately $57.1 billion in combined U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract ceilings through awarded contract vehicles on which the Company serves as a prime contractor. The applicable contract vehicles extend through 2032 and 2034, respectively.

Management believes this access to awarded government contract vehicles provides the Company with a significant platform from which to pursue additional U.S. government opportunities across its defense technology and manufacturing portfolio.

Contract ceilings represent the maximum potential value available under the applicable contract vehicles and do not represent guaranteed revenue, task orders or future contract awards to NAPC Defense.

"Filing our fiscal 2026 Form 10-K is an important milestone for NAPC Defense and provides our shareholders with a comprehensive look at the Company and the strategy we are executing.

"Our strategy is broader than any single product. We are focused on building a diversified defense platform around specialized weapons systems, non-lethal solutions, protective technologies, research and development, and government contracting," said Kenny West, CEO of NAPC Defense.

Expanding Beyond CornerShot

NAPC Defense holds exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, a specialized weapons platform designed to allow operators to engage threats from protected positions. The system remains a core component of NAPC Defense's weapons-systems strategy.

The Company also intends to position itself to work with U.S. and allied defense agencies, law-enforcement agencies and approved international partners to supply equipment and tactical solutions, subject to applicable laws, regulations and government requirements.

This broader strategy is designed to allow NAPC Defense to pursue multiple product categories and customer opportunities in addition to its existing defense-contracting platform.

Building the Infrastructure for Government Contracting

The filing comes as NAPC Defense continues to develop the infrastructure necessary to support its government-contracting strategy.

The Company has been working toward and completing the quality, cybersecurity, CUI and secure-network requirements necessary to support its activities as a U.S. government contractor, while continuing to develop its manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

Management believes that maintaining current SEC reporting, maintaining access to significant government contract vehicles and establishing the operational infrastructure required for government contracting provide important foundations for the Company's next stage of growth.

"We believe NAPC Defense is entering an important period in its development," added West. "Our objective is to build a company capable of identifying, developing, acquiring and delivering specialized defense technologies to government and security customers. Having a significant government-contracting platform already in place gives us an important foundation as we pursue that objective."

The Company will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand its portfolio through organic research and development, strategic partnerships, acquisitions and licensing arrangements, while maintaining its focus on U.S. government and defense markets.

The Company published a strategic white paper that is available at:

https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is the primary subcontractor for its strategic partner Native American Pride Constructors, LLC, supporting a growing portfolio of U.S. government contracts that includes approximately $38.1 million in announced task orders and access to multi-billion-dollar Navy and Air Force IDIQ contract ceilings. In this role, NAPC Defense provides the operational team, infrastructure, and compliance framework to execute logistics, training, construction, sustainment, and mission-support programs worldwide, and is also a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system, as well as to broker defense articles and munitions globally under applicable U.S. State Department and federal approvals.

To view NAPC Defense's full white paper go to https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf or the Company's investor relations page at: https://napcdefense.com/investor-relations-3/ . All financial projections contained in the white paper are preliminary, subject to change, and dependent on numerous operational, contractual, regulatory, and market factors.

For further information, please go to www.napcdefense.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

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