Taylor Devices, Inc.: Taylor Devices Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results Including Record High Firm Order Backlog For Fiscal Year 2026

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ SmallCap: TAYD) announced today that it had 4th quarter sales of $8,954,650, down from last year's 4th quarter sales of $15,561,154. Sales for the full year of $41,649,673 were also down from last year's level of $46,292,725.

Net income for the 4th quarter of $1,866,826 was down from last year's 4th quarter net income of $3,688,076 with net income for the fiscal year of $8,563,674, also down from last year's fiscal year net income of $9,413,136.

"Our FY26 4th quarter and full year sales finished behind last year's record high levels due primarily to our customers delayed order placement timing which in turn pushed the opportunity to convert those orders into sales out of our fiscal year," said Tim Sopko, CEO. He continued, "Year-on-year net income for both the 4th quarter and full year finished lower also as a result of the lower sales volume, particularly in our non-Aerospace/Defense markets, Structural and Industrial." He further commented, "Despite the lower sales volume, our team did an excellent job managing costs this past year as evidenced by the gross margin as a percentage of sales at 44% which is only 2% lower than the 46% achieved in the prior year." He continued, "While the headwinds due to higher interest rates and unfavorable foreign exchange rates continued in our Structural markets, positive momentum in our Aerospace/Defense markets more than offset that dynamic as can be seen by our firm order backlog of $52.8M, of which 92% is for our Aerospace/Defense products." He further commented, "This not only sets a new high record for our company's firm order backlog in a fiscal year vs. the prior record of $33.1M set in FY24 but also includes a discrete $19M order which is also the largest single order in our company's history." He concluded, "As we enter FY27, with our fully operational New Product Development Lab, we will continue to invest in our team, technologies and facilities which we expect will continue to support our profitable growth going forward."

Taylor Devices, Inc. is a 71-year-old company engaged in the design, development, manufacture & marketing of shock absorption, rate control and energy storage devices for use in various types of vehicles, machinery, equipment & structures. The company continues to target growth in the domestic Aerospace and Defense market as well as global Structural Construction and Industrial markets.

4th Quarter (3 months ended 05/31/26 & 5/31/25) F/Y 26 F/Y 25 Sales $ 8,954,650 $ 15,561,154 Net Earnings $ 1,866,826 $ 3,688,076 Earnings per Share $ 0.58 $ 1.17 Shares Outstanding 3,206,189 3,140,755

Fiscal Year F/Y 26 F/Y 25 Sales $ 41,649,673 $ 46,292,725 Net Earnings $ 8,563,674 $ 9,413,136 Earnings per Share $ 2.70 $ 3.01 Shares Outstanding 3,170,439 3,131,134

Taylor's website can be visited at: www.taylordevices.com; with company newsletters and other pertinent information at www.taylordevices.com/investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc.

Contact: Artie Regan

Regan & Associates, Inc.

(212) 587-3005 (phone)

(212) 587-3006 (fax)

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Devices, Inc.