Rystad Energy AS: Rystad Energy Innovate: a new vision for energy intelligence in the AI era

Spektra reaches full commercial launch at Rystad Energy Innovate on 20 August 2026

Oslo, Norway, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rystad Energy will set out a new vision for energy intelligence in the AI era at Innovate, an online broadcast on 20 August 2026. The event marks the full commercial launch of Spektra, Rystad Energy's AI-native market intelligence platform, and is open to clients and the market.

The way the energy industry accesses and uses data is changing. Spektra launched in beta in June 2026, giving clients access to a platform that brings Rystad Energy's full commercial databases into a single workspace. Users can create unlimited workspaces to suit their workflows, bringing together data from multiple datasets, eliminating the need to switch between tools. Innovate is the moment Spektra moves to full commercial availability, and the complete story is told publicly for the first time.

For two decades, Rystad Energy has built the data the energy industry runs on. Spektra is the next step: a single system that combines powerful data exploration in web-based workspaces, plus MCP connectors and an API gateway, giving energy professionals the flexibility to access and integrate Rystad Energy data in the way that works best for them. The platform draws on millions of energy assets globally, including 85,000+ oil and gas fields, more than 2 million wells, and 200,000+ conventional and renewable energy power plants, all independently sourced and verified.

"Energy markets are becoming more complex, and the demand for faster, more reliable intelligence is only growing. Spektra is built for that new reality and is designed around how energy professionals actually work, giving swift and flexible access to the most reliable energy data in the industry. The platform is easy and intuitive to use, but also with the depth needed for the most sophisticated users. At Innovate, we will show what Rystad Energy's reinvention as an AI-native data platform means in practice, and where we are taking energy intelligence next," said Lars Eirik Nicolaisen, Deputy CEO, Rystad Energy.

At Innovate, Rystad Energy will demonstrate the full AI ecosystem live: AskRystad, MCP and the Microsoft 365 Copilot integration, alongside how the data now reaches directly into the tools the industry already uses. Clients who shaped Spektra will take the stage, sharing how the platform has changed the way they work. Partner integrations with HSBC, SLB, Quorum and FutureOn will show how Rystad Energy data reaches the operational tools the industry depends on.

"Energy professionals need trusted intelligence they can act on quickly. By bringing Rystad Energy's proprietary data into Microsoft 365 Copilot through MCP, we are integrating two decades of industry expertise directly into their flow of work. The result is faster access to critical insights, more informed decisions, and greater business impact across the organizations that rely on this intelligence," said Per Christian Honningsvåg, General Manager, Energy and Resources, Microsoft.

Rystad Energy Innovate takes place on Thursday, 20 August 2026, broadcast from the Rystad Energy Oslo studio. The event is open to clients and the market. Register now.

About Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is a leading independent energy intelligence company dedicated to helping clients navigate the future of energy. By providing high-quality data and thought leadership, our international team empowers businesses, governments and organizations to make well-informed decisions.

Our extensive portfolio of products and solutions covers all aspects of global energy fundamentals, spanning every corner of the oil and gas industry, the renewable energy sector, clean technologies, supply chains, and power markets. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with an expansive global network, our data, analysis, advisory, and education services provide clients a competitive edge in the market.

For more information, visit www.rystadenergy.com.

Media Contact

Katie Keenan

Senior Communications Manager

Rystad Energy

media@rystadenergy.com

Media Contact Katie Keenan Senior Communications Manager Rystad Energy media@rystadenergy.com