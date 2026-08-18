Malta's energy regulator is preparing to launch a second round of its competitive bidding process (ITB) for renewable energy projects this year. The country's Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) says the next ITB round will be open for installations ranging from 40 kW to 10 MW in size. REWS has said an invitation to bid document will be published on Monday (August 24). Bids will then be submitted between October 5 and October 12. The ITB scheme is Malta's competitive support mechanism for providing long-term financial support for renewable energy projects larger to 40 kW. It provides ...

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