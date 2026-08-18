Adapti, Inc. and Ballengee Group Athletes Experience Significant Success

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today announced that several of their athletes enjoyed significant success recently.

Alec Burleson belted three homeruns and had six RBIs versus the New York Yankees on August 3, 2026, in a 13-7 win. His drive into the second deck in right field capping a seven-run eighth inning. Burleson is among the league leaders in RBI's, Batting Average, and OPS.

Pitcher Alex Cook made his major league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on July 31, 2026, against the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of division leaders. He pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth inning in the Rays 6-1 loss.

Pitcher Nate Lavender of the New York Mets also made his major league debut on August 4, 2026, against Cleveland. He pitched to one batter in the 7th inning, striking him out. He then faced three batters in eight inning and recorded three outs for a successful debut in the Mets win.

"The exceptional performance of the athletes on our roster speaks to the strength of our team. The success our clients are achieving reflects the strength of our talent identification, development, and representation platform. We remain committed to creating long-term value for both our athletes and shareholders. Their successes reinforce our position as a leading agency in the sports industry," stated Adam Nicosia, CEO of Adapti.

Ballengee Group is a full-service baseball agency representing over 50 athletes in Major League Baseball and almost 200 professional athletes. The Company continues to expand on the steady growth it has enjoyed since its founding in 2014.

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io.

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation, and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Adapti, Inc.





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-and-ballengee-group-athletes-experience-significant-s-1208119