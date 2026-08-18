Ondas Inc.: Ondas to Acquire Aran Defense, Strengthening Israel's Sovereign Defense-Industrial Base

Aran Defense is a defense-focused division of Aran Ltd. (TASE:ARAN), an established Israeli engineering and manufacturing company serving governmental customers in Israel, as well as leading international defense companies

Acquisition will expand Ondas' local manufacturing and industrialization capacity in Israel to meet growing demand for autonomous defense systems

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aran Defense Ltd., the defense-focused division of Aran Ltd. (TASE:ARAN), an established Israeli engineering and manufacturing company. The acquisition is expected to add multidisciplinary defense engineering manufacturing operations to support local growing demand for Ondas' autonomous platform solutions.

The acquisition is expected to significantly expand Ondas' local manufacturing and industrialization capacity in Israel, providing dedicated engineering, integration and production resources to support increasing demand across the Company's autonomous defense businesses. Aran Defense supports programs for governmental customers in Israel, as well as leading international defense companies. The acquisition will deepen Ondas' investment in Israel's sovereign defense-industrial base, expanding domestic engineering and production capacity for critical autonomous defense systems.

"As demand across our defense businesses continues to grow, expanding localized manufacturing capacity is becoming increasingly important to our ability to execute," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Aran Defense will provide us with an established production platform in Israel that can support multiple Ondas businesses and programs, allowing us to industrialize products faster, increase manufacturing scale and respond more efficiently to customer requirements. This is another important step in building Ondas into a vertically integrated defense technology company with the capabilities not only to develop differentiated technologies, but to manufacture and deliver them at scale."

Aran Defense operates approximately 4,400 square meters of engineering and manufacturing facilities in Israel, across a main facility of approximately 2,800 square meters and two additional facilities totaling approximately 1,600 square meters. The operation combines multidisciplinary engineering with in-house production infrastructure, including CNC turning and milling, electromechanical assembly and integration halls, cabling, classified production space, quality assurance and quality control, procurement, warehousing, tactical textiles, prototype manufacturing, 3D printing and new-product introduction capabilities. These capabilities will expand Ondas' footprint with an established sovereign Israeli industrial base that can be leveraged to increase production capacity as demand grows across its defense and autonomous systems portfolio.

As Ondas continues to report expanding order activity and backlog across its defense and autonomous systems businesses, the Company believes increased internal access to engineering, prototyping, integration and scalable production resources will become increasingly important. Aran Defense is expected to help Ondas convert product innovation and growing customer demand into repeatable production while providing greater oversight of quality, cost, supply-chain availability and delivery schedules. Aran' Defense's local engineering and manufacturing infrastructure is expected to support major local Ondas programs, with the transition of these programs into scalable production. Aran's existing relationships with Israel's defense establishment and leading defense companies are also expected to expand Ondas' access to new programs and operational requirements, while Ondas intends to leverage its international presence and customer relationships to support the future expansion of Aran's capabilities into allied markets.

"Aran Defense is a world-class engineering and manufacturing organization and its addition to Ondas will allow us to meet the urgent needs of our customers by expanding our scalable manufacturing footprint," said Oshri Lugassy, co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "Ondas is committed to delivering timely, low-cost operational autonomous platforms across the market segments we address, and Aran's engineering and manufacturing capabilities are central to that commitment. These capabilities can support the continued development and scaling of our counter-UAS, ISR, loitering munition, autonomous aerial and ground robotic systems, while Aran Defense continues to serve its established governmental and defense-industry customers. This combination is expected to shorten development cycles, strengthen manufacturing readiness and help us deliver integrated autonomous systems at greater scale."

Aran Defense generated approximately $17 million of revenue in 2025, compared with approximately $12 million in 2024, and expected revenue of approximately $26 million of revenue in 2026 with positive Adjusted EBITDA. Under the proposed transaction terms, Ondas will acquire the business for approximately $33 million in cash or Ondas common stock, subject to working capital and other customary adjustments, representing approximately 1.3 times expected 2026 revenue. Ondas expects to close the acquisition during Q3 2026.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-to-acquire-aran-defense-strengthening-israels-sovereign-def-1208581