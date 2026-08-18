VirExit Technologies Inc.: Lavish Enterprises Announces FleetPath's First Carrier Partner for Initial Controlled Beta

Seven and Two LLC signs letter of intent to deploy FleetPath across real-world carrier operations, marking the platform's first planned use by an independent motor carrier

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) ("Lavish" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, FleetPath Technologies, Inc., has executed a Letter of Intent with Seven and Two LLC, an active interstate motor carrier based in Las Vegas, establishing Seven and Two as FleetPath's first carrier partner for the platform's planned initial controlled beta. The agreement marks a significant transition in FleetPath's development. After nearly two years spent building the technology and eight weeks publicly documenting its capabilities, the Company is preparing to move FleetPath from internal development and testing into an active carrier environment.

The Letter of Intent was executed Aug. 14, 2026, and signed by both companies. Under the framework described in the agreement, Seven and Two intends to operate its trucks through the full FleetPath ecosystem, putting the platform into use across the complete lifecycle of its freight operations, from the moment a load enters the system through driver execution on the road, regulatory compliance, operational decision-making, documentation, billing and final payment. Rather than evaluating FleetPath as a collection of individual tools, Seven and Two intends to test the platform as it was built to function, as one connected operating system supporting the movement of freight across an active trucking company. The carrier also intends to provide structured feedback on performance, usability and reliability throughout the process. For the first time, FleetPath will have the opportunity to demonstrate not simply what its individual technologies can do, but how the entire system performs together inside a live trucking operation.

A Milestone Beyond Technology Development

Since June 25, Lavish has published a series of technology disclosures documenting FleetPath function by function, from document processing and 50-state compliance to billing, fraud screening and breakdown response. Those disclosures established a public record of what the Company has built and how the technology is intended to operate. FleetPath's development has also required relationships with established third parties, including the commercial location services license obtained through Grey Matter for HERE Technologies and other integration partners whose platforms connect with FleetPath. Those relationships have brought technology, infrastructure and services into the ecosystem. The Seven and Two agreement represents a different kind of milestone. An independent carrier has evaluated the product and signed a framework to begin operating its business through it.

A carrier evaluating new operating software is deciding whether to place core parts of its business, including its revenue, compliance record, driver activity and customer relationships, into a system it did not build. That decision carries real operational consequences and is not made on the strength of a press release. It is made after evaluating the product. Seven and Two evaluated FleetPath and signed.

Putting FleetPath Into an Active Carrier Environment

The purpose of the controlled beta is to expose FleetPath to operating conditions that cannot be fully replicated in development. The platform has been tested against conditions its engineers anticipated, but an active carrier will encounter circumstances that cannot be manufactured in a development environment. The planned beta is designed to show how information moves through FleetPath, how one action affects another, how the system responds to changing conditions and how the technologies across the platform perform together under the demands of day-to-day trucking operations. Seven and Two intends to provide structured feedback through periodic interviews and written surveys, giving the Company direct operational insight into where the platform performs as intended and where further refinement may be beneficial.

Management believes much of the value of this stage will come from identifying conditions that emerge through actual carrier use, understanding how FleetPath responds to them and using those findings to further strengthen the platform before broader commercial deployment. The Company is approaching the beta as the next stage in FleetPath's development and the opportunity to refine the technology in the environment for which it was built.

The Beta Partnership

The Letter of Intent establishes the framework for Seven and Two to participate as FleetPath's first carrier partner in the planned controlled beta. In recognition of that participation, Lavish intends to issue 1,000,000 shares of restricted common stock to Seven and Two, subject to a definitive written agreement, approval by the Lavish Enterprises Board of Directors and an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933. The Letter of Intent is non-binding except with respect to confidentiality, and no shares have been issued under the agreement.

With the framework now in place, the Company's focus remains on completing the remaining readiness work and advancing FleetPath toward deployment with Seven and Two. Following the successful completion of the controlled beta and any refinements identified through that process, management intends to advance FleetPath into commercial availability and begin opening the platform to carriers beyond the initial beta program. The next milestone is putting FleetPath to work.

From the Founders

"We built FleetPath with one goal in mind, to create a platform that can handle the realities of running a trucking company, not just look impressive in a demonstration. Reaching the controlled beta means we are ready to take the technology we have built and begin validating it inside an active carrier operation. Seven and Two will give us something a development environment never can, direct feedback from real operations that will help us refine the platform before we open FleetPath for commercial sales. This is an exciting step for us because the foundation is built. Now we get to test it."

Kevin Pachacki, Founder and Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

"About two years ago, FleetPath was a vision we were planning around a simple belief that there had to be a better way for trucking companies to operate. Today, that vision has become a working platform, supported by established technology relationships, with our first carrier preparing to put the full FleetPath ecosystem to work inside its operation. Seven and Two had the opportunity to see what we built, understand the scope of where we are taking it and chose to become our first beta carrier. That means a tremendous amount to me. This beta represents the bridge between years of planning and development and the commercial business we intend FleetPath to become. We built the foundation. Now we are preparing to put it on the road, refine it through direct carrier experience and take the next step toward bringing FleetPath to the whole trucking industry."

Steffan Dalsgaard, Founder and Co-Chairman, Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

The Next Milestone

With the first carrier partnership now in place, the FleetPath team is completing the final stages of preparation for the controlled beta while wrapping up several exciting technology integrations designed to further enhance the platform's capabilities and strengthen the connected ecosystem FleetPath was built to deliver. This work represents another important step in preparing the system for real-world carrier operations, and the Company looks forward to sharing additional details as these integrations are completed. The next major milestone will be putting FleetPath to work inside Seven and Two's trucks, where the platform can begin demonstrating the full scope of what the team has spent the past two years building. FleetPath's weekly technology disclosure series will continue as the Company moves toward this next phase of development and its planned path to commercial availability.

About FleetPath

FleetPath is an integrated operating platform designed to bring the freight lifecycle into one connected system, including load acquisition, route computation, dispatch, compliance, automated document processing, load tracking, billing and driver tools. Rather than functioning as a collection of disconnected trucking applications, FleetPath is designed around a single operational environment in which the data generated throughout a load moves with the freight lifecycle, connecting the people, decisions, documents, compliance requirements and financial processes involved in moving freight. Built by operators with experience running a multi-truck fleet, FleetPath is operational in development and is being prepared for its initial controlled beta. The platform is operated through FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. For a full platform walkthrough, founder background and ongoing development updates, visit fleetpath.co.

About Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) is a publicly traded diversified holding company focused on building, acquiring and scaling businesses across three core verticals: infrastructure, entertainment and technology. FleetPath Technologies, Inc. represents the Company's inaugural technology operating subsidiary and is focused on developing an integrated operating platform for the U.S. trucking industry. Lavish maintains centralized oversight of capital allocation and strategic direction while its operating businesses execute within their respective markets. The Company documents material developments through formal communications issued under OTCID:VXIT. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") with respect to future events, business strategy and management's present intentions, including the Company's relationship with the carrier described in this release, the commencement, timing, scope and outcome of FleetPath's initial controlled beta, the readiness of the FleetPath platform, the contemplated issuance of restricted common stock described in this release, the Company's preparation of the platform for any future commercial launch, and the Company's disclosure cadence under OTCID:VXIT. Statements describing a Letter of Intent describe a non-binding framework only. Statements describing management's intentions are statements of present intention only. They are not commitments, forecasts, guarantees or predictions of outcome, and no timeline is stated unless expressly provided.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the non-binding nature of the Letter of Intent and the right of either party to withdraw without liability; the risk that the initial controlled beta does not commence, is delayed or does not produce the operational results management anticipates; the substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern disclosed in its Quarterly Report for the period ended May 31, 2026; the Company's absence of revenue since the change of control and its ability to obtain the capital required to fund operations; the fact that the Company's financial statements are unaudited; the liabilities that remain outstanding; the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions to the contemplated share issuance, including board authorization and the availability of an exemption from registration; the timing and success of any subsequent commercial deployment; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; the related-party nature of the FleetPath licensing transaction with Epic Advisory Group, LLC; the Company's ability to resolve the inherited state regulatory matters affecting its name and symbol at the market level; market acceptance of the FleetPath platform; competitive responses; regulatory developments affecting the trucking industry; and general economic and capital-markets conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All information should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings and disclosures available through OTC Markets Group at otcmarkets.com/stock/VXIT.

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Contact Information

Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

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www.LavishEnterprises.net

SOURCE: VirExit Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lavish-enterprises-announces-fleetpaths-first-carrier-partner-fo-1208589