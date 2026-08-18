Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Carlin Gold Corporation (TSXV: CGD) (OTCQB: CGDCF) (the "Company" or "Carlin") is pleased to announce it has engaged Danayi Capital Corp. ("Danayi"), located at 550 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia (Mehran Bagherzadeh, CEO; Mehran@danayi.co), to provide corporate communications, marketing and distribution services aimed at enhancing market visibility and corporate awareness. Danayi is an arm's-length service provider to the Company. Danayi does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, and does not have any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than through the grant of stock options as described below.

Under the agreement, Danayi will provide investor relations and digital marketing services designed to enhance market visibility, including corporate communications activities, pay-per-click advertising (PPC) and e-mail marketing. The engagement is for a 12-month term commencing August 17, 2026 and ending August 17, 2027. All media disseminated by Danayi will be generated using publicly available information. The Company has agreed to pay Danayi a monthly fee of $7,500 plus applicable taxes, and to grant an aggregate of 250,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase 250,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.84 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options will vest on the following schedule: 50,000 Options shall vest 3 months after the date of grant; 50,000 Options shall vest 6 months after the date of grant; 50,000 Options shall vest 12 months after the date of grant; 50,000 Options shall vest 18 months after the date of grant; and 50,000 Options shall vest 24 months after the date of grant.

The grant of the Options and the engagement of Danayi are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Issuance of Options

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted an aggregate of 200,000 Options to purchase 200,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.84 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant (expiring August 18, 2031) to a consultant of the Company. The Options shall vest as follows: 50,000 on the date of grant; 50,000 6 months after the date of grant; 50,000 12 months after the date of grant; and 50,000 18 months after the date of grant.

Treasury

Carlin is pleased to report that it has received $1,055,000 from the exercise of 3,566,667 warrants over the past 2 weeks. The Company's cash position is currently over $3.4 million. The Company also has marketable securities valued at approximately $2,288,000. The Company currently has 9,400,167 warrants outstanding at prices ranging from $0.20 to $0.55 that if exercised would result in the aggregate receipt of $3,618,825 to the Company.

About Carlin

Carlin is focused in Nevada where it has 100% interest in three projects. Its flagship project is Cortez Summit, consisting of 142 claims located in the Cortez Trend, which contains a gold endowment over 60M oz of production, reserves and resources. This includes the recently commissioned Goldrush deposit (owned by Nevada Gold Mines) and the contiguous Fourmile deposit (owned by Barrick), which is currently being aggressively drilled to explore and define additional resources. Cortez Summit is located 1.4 km northeast of the north end of Goldrush and 1 km east of Fourmile. This highly prospective project is under-explored, with the same geological rock sections hosting Cortez Trend deposits and defined structural zones presenting several drill targets.

Carlin's 161-claim Ivy property is a copper-gold skarn project in northeast Nevada. A prominent area of altered and skarnified carbonate rocks contains a main skarn zone identified with mineralization containing chalcopyrite and bornite extending over a 1.6 km strike length and widths up to 150 m. An IP/Resistivity survey completed by the Company last year showed a chargeability anomaly coincident with the mapped main skarn zone, and an elevated response beyond 250 m depth. The combination of geology, mineralization and geophysics presents potential drill targets on the property.

Carlin's 47-claim Willow property is an early-stage Carlin-style project in Elko County north of the town of Wells, Nevada. Anomalous gold and Carlin pathfinder elements in structurally controlled jasperoids and altered carbonates present drill targets.

Mr. Robert Thomas, CPG, Vice-President, Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

For additional information please see Carlin's website: www.carlingold.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of Carlin:

"Quentin Mai"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the Company's planned investor relations and digital marketing activities with Danayi.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company may not receive the necessary regulatory approvals in respect of the engagement of Danayi and that the anticipated benefits of the engagement may not be realized.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will receive the necessary regulatory approvals in respect of the engagement of Danayi and that the anticipated benefits of the engagement will be realized.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310206

Source: Carlin Gold Corporation