Washington just put a 100 percent tariff on the most sensitive foreign drones and certain parts. That is a magnet problem. Every rotor motor, gimbal, and actuator in a modern unmanned aircraft runs on rare earth permanent magnets.

The tariff is telling every domestic drone builder to find non-China magnets, and to find them fast. Stack that on the January 1, 2027 Pentagon rule that bars Chinese-origin magnets in covered defense systems, and the shopping list is the same chemistry.

Most of the U.S. companies in that corner are still ramping first commercial magnet output. Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: EMAT), on the other hand, already has a history of producing them at a commercial sale, the company says, putting it in what seems like a unique position at a potentially very opportune moment.

The company has already taken delivery of non-China magnet metal, has sintered-magnet machines scheduled to land in November, two months before the Pentagon rule goes live. Now, it has a former Acting Secretary of Defense and a retired four-star bomber commander on the board. The next 140 days run straight into that deadline.

NY, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - On August 13, the White House imposed sweeping new tariffs on drones and their parts and components, which was further detailed in a comprehensive White House fact sheet. The heaviest number, a 100 percent ad valorem tariff, lands on the most sensitive category: drones with a maximum takeoff weight over 25 kilograms, drones with thermal imaging capabilities, their docking stations, and certain critical components. A 25 percent tariff covers certain smaller drones that lack those capabilities, plus other drone components. Allied producers get materially lower rates, 15 percent for the European Union, Japan, Korea, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Taiwan, and 10 percent for the United Kingdom, but only where substantially all of the hardware, software, and technology originates in those countries and the United States. Commerce is authorized to stand up an onshoring program for companies making new investments in U.S. drone and component manufacturing. The tariffs bite in 21 days, with 180 days for the less sensitive components.

For a small group of U.S. companies sitting at the intersection of critical materials and defense supply chains, this is a green light. And for one name inside that group, Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: EMAT), it is arguably the most direct policy tailwind of the year.





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Here is why. A drone is not really a drone story. Every rotor motor, every stabilized camera gimbal, every actuator inside a modern unmanned aircraft runs on rare earth permanent magnets, the same neodymium iron boron chemistry that goes into F-35 flight controls, missile fin actuators, and Tomahawk guidance packages. When Washington tariffs foreign drones and their critical components at 100 percent, it is telling every domestic drone builder and every prime contractor that touches the defense drone supply chain to find non-China magnets, and to find them fast. Stack that on top of the July 20 executive order, which from January 1, 2027 shuts off most of the nonavailability waivers contractors have used to work around 10 U.S.C. 4872, the statute behind DFARS 252.225-7052. That Pentagon clause bars contractors, from the same date, from having any component containing rare earth magnets mined, refined, separated, melted, or produced in China, Russia, North Korea, or Iran, and for neodymium iron boron it reaches the entire chain from mining through the finished magnet. Put the two together and you have a coordinated policy push that reads like a shopping list for one very specific corner of the market.





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The list of U.S. companies that could plausibly answer that shopping list is short. Most have heard of MP Materials and USA Rare Earth. MP Materials has been working to bring its Fort Worth Independence facility online as what it calls America's first fully integrated rare earth magnet plant, still ramping toward first commercial magnet output. USA Rare Earth has commissioned its first commercial magnet line in Stillwater, Oklahoma, but has not yet generated revenue from finished NdFeB magnets. In parallel, Critical Metals Corp and Energy Fuels sit further upstream on the mining and processing side, though Energy Fuels has announced pending acquisitions that would extend it into magnet manufacturing. Each of them fits the profile Washington is writing rules around. Each of them has real ambition. And none of them is yet shipping qualified, non-China magnets at commercial scale. The urgency in the policy right now brings a different kind of company into view, one that is already selling magnets today.

That company is Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: EMAT). Through its operating subsidiaries, EM&T has more than 18 years of commercial scale rare earth magnet production, and states that those operations began selling magnets to in 2008. Sintered NdFeB production was added in 2024, with first sintered sales in 2025. In June, those operations completed customer quality certification with two global Tier 1 electronics OEMs across six grades of sintered NdFeB, including the heavy rare earth containing compositions that show up in the highest performance drone and defense motors. In May, EM&T placed a binding order with ULVAC Korea for thirteen high performance sintered magnet machines, scheduled for delivery in November 2026, which management projects would, on commissioning, lift annual capacity toward roughly 10,000 metric tons, including some 6,000 tons of high performance sintered product, against roughly 660 tons of disclosed capacity today. That is two months before DFARS goes live. In July, EM&T took physical delivery of its first shipment of non-China neodymium praseodymium metal, traced ore to metal through SRE Vietnam, a subsidiary of Tokai Trading of Japan, under a supply contract with Senri Trading. The shipment landed two days after the July 20 executive order. Notably, EM&T has a publicly stated target of roughly 55,000 metric tons of U.S. magnet capacity by 2028.

And then there is the boardroom. Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller. Ambassador Robin S. Bernstein. Andrew F. Knaggs, formerly Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism, now the company's President. On August 13, General Thomas A. Bussiere, the four star former Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, whose last uniformed job put him in charge of America's bomber force, its ICBMs, and its nuclear command, control and communications enterprise. Four senior national security operators may be seen by many as a meaningful signal.

Put the August 13 tariff back in context. The White House keeps writing the same policy over and over. First defense magnets, now drones. In both cases the choke point is the same rare earth chemistry, and in both cases the door is closing on China. The urgency Washington has now created seems to favor whoever can ship qualified magnets first, and EM&T is the one name in this group already with an operating history of selling them. Execution risk still applies, and financing will need to be secured as the company scales. However, Washington is now writing the rules and setting the deadlines around exactly the profile of company EM&T seems to already be.

Recent News Highlights from Evolution Metals & Technologies:

Evolution Metals & Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Appoints U.S. Air Force General Thomas A. Bussiere (Ret.) to Board of Directors

Evolution Metals & Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Kenji Konishi to Lead Rare Earth Magnet Engineering Production

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Receives First Non-China NdPr Metal Shipment for Defense-Compliant Rare Earth Magnet Production, Aligning with New White House Executive Order

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Enters into Supply Contract of Non-China, Critical Rare Earth Metals in its Ongoing Magnet Production Operations

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Validates Commercial-Scale Non-China Rare Earth Magnet Supply Capability Ahead of January 2027 DFARS Defense Sourcing Deadline

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Evolution Metals & Technologies Enters into Strategic Equipment Purchase Agreements with ULVAC to Scale Annual Rare Earth Magnet Capacity to 10,000 Tons, Including 6,000 Tons of High-Performance Sintered Magnets

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