Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the addition of a new class of Unhedged Accumulating ETF Units to the High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISA" or "Evolve Fund"). HISA has closed its initial offering of Unhedged Accumulating ETF Units and will begin trading on Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada") today under the ticker symbol: HISA.L.

HISA seeks to maximize monthly income while preserving capital and liquidity by investing primarily in high interest deposit accounts, and is designed for investors seeking exposure to high interest deposit accounts in a liquid, short-term investment. The Unhedged Accumulating ETF Units provide the same underlying exposure as the existing Unhedged ETF Units. Distributions, if any, on the Unhedged Accumulating ETF Units will be paid annually and automatically reinvested in additional units of the same class, with unit holdings consolidated accordingly, rather than paid out in cash.

The following chart sets out the Cboe Canada ticker symbols for the Units of HISA:

Evolve Fund Unit Class Cboe Canada Ticker Symbol High Interest Savings Account Fund Unhedged ETF Units HISA High Interest Savings Account Fund Unhedged Accumulating ETF Units HISA.L

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $10 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

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Evolve Funds Group Inc. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager. High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISA") is offered by Evolve Funds Group Inc., and distributed through authorized dealers.

The information contained herein is a general description and is not intended to be specific investment advice to any particular investor nor intended to be investment or tax advice. You should not act or rely on the information contained herein without seeking the advice of an appropriate professional advisor.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Investors should monitor their holdings, as frequently as daily, to ensure that they remain consistent with their investment strategies. ETF and mutual fund units are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310066

Source: Evolve ETFs