Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Saxon Capital Group, Inc. (OTCID: SCGX) ("Saxon") today announced a strategic joint venture agreement with NTER Global Holdings LLC ("NTER") to accelerate the domestic and international commercialization of Saxon's Energy Glass technology, initially focusing on Ukraine, the Middle East, and other international markets. Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction needs are estimated at nearly $588 billion over the next decade while the Gaza Strips are estimated at $71.4 billion, as reported by the World Bank Group, the European Commission, and the United Nations.

Patented Energy Glass transforms protective building glass into clean, onsite power-potentially helping Ukraine and the Middle East improve energy independence, reduce blackout exposure, and assist in keeping critical buildings operating during grid disruptions. Energy Glass resilient, security-focused design, including GSA Level D bomb blast and bullet-resistant glazing configurations, can support safer hospitals, schools, homes, and infrastructure in high-risk environments.

The strategic alliance brings together Saxon's energy-producing architectural-glass platform with NTER's business-development, government-engagement, project-development, international-market-access, and strategic-relationship capabilities. The parties will evaluate commercial opportunities, pilot programs, strategic partnerships, financing relationships, and potential project deployments in markets where energy resilience, infrastructure modernization, and advanced building solutions are increasingly important.

Showcase Building Pathway

Under the joint venture framework, and upon NTER's origination or procurement of the first executed contract along with the required deposit in Ukraine for an Energy Glass Solar enhanced building, the project will serve as the initial Energy Glass Solar showcase building in Ukraine.

Ukraine Initiative

A central focus of the joint venture is the introduction and deployment of Energy Glass Solar in Ukraine. NTER has longstanding relationships and a well-established network in Ukraine through its Senior Partner, retired U.S. Army Major General David S. Baldwin. A former Adjutant General of the California National Guard, General Baldwin brings more than 40 years of military and public-service leadership and extensive experience working with Ukrainian military, government, and civic counterparts through the California-Ukraine State Partnership Program. His current work includes direct engagement with Ukraine, as it was before and after Russia's 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea. General Baldwin will lead NTER's Ukraine initiative for the introduction and development of Energy Glass opportunities.

General Baldwin stated: "We are looking at an opportunity measured not in millions, but potentially in billions of dollars of infrastructure investment across markets that urgently need resilient, distributed energy solutions. Ukraine represents one of the largest reconstruction efforts of our generation, and the need extends far beyond Ukraine. Energy Glass offers the possibility of embedding power generation directly into the buildings and infrastructure being constructed or rebuilt. Our objective is to establish a foothold in these markets and build from initial showcase projects into a much broader international opportunity."

SAXON CAPITAL GROUP, INC.



Saxon Capital Group owns the Worldwide Exclusive Rights to produce and sell Energy Glass Solar Architectural Glass Products, A Patented, Electric Producing, Clear Architectural Solar Glass Technology that Creates Electricity from Solar, Diffused and Ambient Light.

ENERGY GLASS SOLAR

Energy Glass Is a Patented, Optically Clear Vertical Building Photovoltaic Window System That Produces Continuous Energy from Sunlight, Diffused, Ambient Light and Ground Reflectance and has 100% Field of Vision. The Entire Surface of The Windows Is Clear - No Grids, Dots or Lines.

ABOUT THE JOINT VENTURE

NTER Global https://nterglobal.com/Home will act as Saxon's strategic commercialization partner, using reasonable efforts to identify and manage commercial and government opportunities, facilitate executive-level introductions, coordinate proposals, assist with contract negotiations, develop pilot and demonstration projects, and introduce potential financing sources where appropriate.

NTER Global operates through a growing international platform with strategic offices, regional divisions, and operating relationships spanning the United States, Ukraine, Canada, Mexico, Central America, Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. This cross-border presence provides NTER with access to regional business networks, government and regulatory contacts, institutional stakeholders, and local market intelligence in jurisdictions where complex opportunities require credible, on-the-ground relationships.

Forward-Looking Statements:



Various statements in this release, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, may be considered "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects or transactions. Forward-looking statements may also include projections and estimates concerning our future operating results and financial condition. When we use the words "will," "believe," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," or their negatives, or other similar expressions, the statements which include those words are usually forward-looking statements. When we describe strategy that involves risks or uncertainties, we are making forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.

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Source: Saxon Capital Group Inc.