Featuring a diverse lineup of roguelike deckbuilders, AI-powered rhythm education, and cooperative horror games

Ranging from new titles based on the popular animated IP 'LARVA' to real-time K-POP dance coaching content

Hands-on experience available August 26-28 at the Korea Joint Pavilion B2B Hall, Koelnmesse, Booth Hall 3.2 C-050g-D051g

The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) announced that 13 Korean game companies will gather under one roof at Gamescom 2026, Europe's largest game show, held in Cologne, Germany, from August 26 to 28 (B2B, 09:00~20:00). Located in Booth Hall 3.2 C-050g-D051g, the Korea Joint Pavilion offers visitors hands-on experiences with an expansive lineup of titles, ranging from PC and mobile games to VR-powered titles across diverse genres.

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KOCCA will bring 13 Korean game companies to Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany (Image: KOCCA)

The standout feature of this year's joint pavilion is its overwhelming genre diversity. The lineup includes roguelike deckbuilders, visual novels, 2D shooters, rhythm action, and cooperative horror survival-catering to a broad spectrum of gamers-alongside immersive content that integrates AI and XR technology.

Introducing the Participating Titles

1. Didim Twohands Interactive VR Kiosk

A LiDAR-based AR exercise solution that recognizes the user's movements to deliver an immersive indoor workout experience.

2. Forest Island Nanali Inc. Casual Idle Simulation Mobile

A casual idle simulation game in which players decorate a living, breathing island and bond with over 200 species of animal friends for a healing experience.

3. Guns Dragons ABUTTON Inc. FPS·Roguelite PC·Online

An FPS roguelite in which the power of science confronts a world ruled by magic. Players strengthen their character with a variety of weapons, skills, and artifacts while enjoying combat set in a fantasy universe.

4. COPYIT NW Corp Social Network Game (SNG) Mobile

A social network game that uses AI technology to turn real-world objects into your own custom items and content from just a single photo.

5. Backroom Cleaners Hypercent Inc. Cooperative Horror·Survival PC

A 4-player cooperative roguelike shooter in which players eliminate unidentified entities spreading through the mysterious Backrooms and try to survive.

6. Late-Night Self-Study Geniesoft Inc. Roguelike Deckbuilder PC·Mobile

A slingshot-style roguelike deckbuilding game in which players bounce projectiles off walls to strike cards. Features a unique blend of strategic card combinations and physics-based shooting.

7. Larva Survival: Evolution MYTURN Inc. Action·Survival Mobile

A casual survival RPG based on the globally popular animated IP 'LARVA.' Depicts an adventure with the Larva characters through an easy-to-learn evolution and survival system.

8. Mu Drum Emotionwave Inc. Rhythm Action·Education PC

Game-based rhythm education content that combines AI technology with an electronic drum, making it easy and fun for anyone to learn. AI coaching helps players naturally pick up drumming.

9. Live Affection NboxGames.Inc| Visual Novel PC·Mobile

A visual novel depicting the process of earning money by day and watching internet broadcasts by night to win a streamer's heart. Offers an immersive story experience through varied CG and direction.

10. SEMO Hard Coders Cooperative Platformer PC

A chaotic cooperative platformer packed with nonstop fun moments. Players can enjoy uproarious cooperative play as they stumble over obstacles together with friends.

11. Project Revenant MAYFLY Co., Ltd. 2D Shooter PC·Console

A 2D shooter where death is one shot away and a comeback lies within a single precise shot. Delivers a new kind of action thrill through uncompromising precision shooting and tense combat.

12. Pandoor LUDENS 3D Engine·B2B SaaS Online (Proprietary Platform)

An ultra-fast, AI-powered 3D creation engine that runs instantly in a web browser. It lets anyone easily design their own worlds while creating and experiencing XR content on the fly.

13. ChoomChoom DEVUNLIMIT Arcade·Entertainment Kiosk

An AI real-time K-POP dance coaching kiosk that you can enjoy with just a single camera. Combines AI coaching, four-cut photo booth shots, and automatic TikTok video generation all in one, helping users master K-POP dance moves.

Interpreters will be stationed at each participating company's booth, allowing visitors to try out the games firsthand and communicate directly with the development teams. A stamp tour event and souvenirs will also be available for visitors.

This year's Korea Joint Pavilion is an opportunity to see, all in one place, the diverse works of 13 game companies equipped with fresh ideas and highly polished technology. Visitors and industry professionals attending Gamescom are encouraged to visit the Korea Joint Pavilion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818271881/en/

Contacts:

KOCCA

Jang, In Geol

Manager

Game&Emerging Technology Content Division

Game Distribution Team

ingeol@kocca.kr