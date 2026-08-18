REELABLES EUROPE, LTD.: Reelables Selects Triple Protection Auto Care as Its Preferred U.S. Automotive Channel Distribution Partner to Launch anywhere Label Technology into the U.S. Automotive Retail Market

Strategic Partnership Introduces a New Generation of Affordable Vehicle Theft Recovery Technology for Automotive Retailers and Consumers Nationwide

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reelables, the first company to produce a printable active smart label for tracking cargo and inventory, today announced its strategic entry into the United States automotive retail market through its Preferred U.S. Automotive Channel Distribution Partner, Triple Protection Auto Care, Inc. (Tri-PAC).

This partnership brings together Reelables' breakthrough anywhere label technology with Triple Protection Auto Care's nationally recognized expertise in automotive product development, proprietary technology, regulatory compliance, administration, and distribution. The anywhere label platform represents the next generation of wireless recovery solutions, combining intelligent design with advanced connectivity to deliver practical applications across multiple industries, especially the automotive retail environment.

As vehicle theft continues to impact consumers and dealerships across the country, both organizations share a common vision of delivering innovative technologies that provide meaningful protection while improving dealership efficiency and affordability. The partnership represents an important milestone for Reelables as it enters one of the world's largest automotive retail markets through a trusted industry leader with an established national distribution network.

The combination of the Reelables anywhere label and Tri-PAC's BluSignal vehicle theft recovery process introduces an innovative approach to vehicle theft recovery by providing dealerships with an advanced, discreet, and highly scalable solution that eliminates many of the costs and operational challenges associated with traditional hard-wired GPS devices and OBD-II-based recovery systems. The technology enables participating recovery networks to assist in locating stolen vehicles throughout the country without requiring expensive installations or intrusive vehicle modifications.

For automotive retailers, the anywhere label simplifies implementation by integrating easily into dealership sales and delivery workflows while reducing installation labor, inventory complexity, and overall program costs. For consumers, it provides an affordable vehicle theft recovery solution at a time when rising vehicle theft has created increased demand for practical, value-driven protection products.

Triple Protection Auto Care was selected as Reelables' Preferred U.S. Automotive Channel Distribution Partner based on its more than two decades of leadership in automotive product innovation and its proven ability to successfully develop, launch, administer, and support technology-driven protection products throughout the United States.

Since its founding in 2001, Triple Protection Auto Care has earned a reputation as one of the automotive industry's most innovative product development organizations. Through its proprietary technology platform, Tri-PAC has consistently introduced industry-first products that help automotive retailers improve customer ownership experience, strengthen regulatory compliance, increase profitability, and differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Rather than developing one-size-fits-all products, Triple Protection Auto Care takes a craftsmanship approach to product innovation-carefully researching market trends, consumer behavior, regulatory requirements, and dealership workflows before designing solutions that deliver measurable value throughout the automotive retail ecosystem.

The addition of Reelables' anywhere label technology further expands Triple Protection Auto Care's growing portfolio of advanced automotive protection products and reinforces its commitment to bringing transformative technologies to its dealer partners nationwide.

"Reelables has developed a truly transformative technology that represents the future of affordable vehicle theft recovery," said Glen Tuscan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Triple Protection Auto Care, Inc. "We are honored to have been selected as Reelables' Preferred U.S. Automotive Channel Distribution Partner. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovative technologies that create measurable value for our dealer partners while providing consumers with an affordable, highly effective theft recovery solution. We believe the anywhere label will redefine how dealerships approach vehicle theft protection and further strengthen the customer ownership experience."

Aaron Kim, VP of Sales at Reelables added, "Our expansion into the U.S. automotive market marks an exciting new chapter for Reelables. Triple Protection Auto Care's reputation for product innovation, compliance leadership, and successful national product deployment made them the ideal strategic partner to introduce the anywhere label technology to automotive retailers throughout the United States. Together, we are delivering an intelligent, scalable solution that addresses one of today's most significant automotive challenges - theft recovery."

About Reelables

Reelables makes the first and only printable smart label for tracking cargo, assets, and inventory. It is the first company to achieve mass production of a brand-new category of thin film, wireless smart labels with coated batteries that are flexible enough to be printed on off-the-shelf barcode printers and fully disposable after use. Offering both paper-thin Bluetooth and cellular smart labels, Reelables automates supply chain and logistics visibility at scale for logistics providers, retailers and manufacturers, providing exact shipment location and inventory counts for each item without the need to manually scan barcodes or read RFIDs. Its ability to track shipments and inventory at the item level helps companies reduce theft and loss and increase accountability. Reelables grew more than 200 percent this year and plans to scale production to 100 million labels per year. Reelables is headquartered in London and backed by Silicon Labs, Moneta, Raptor Group, Smooth Brain, Amigos Ventures, Y Combinator and 500S. Learn more at http://reelables.com .

About Triple Protection Auto Care, Inc.

Triple Protection Auto Care, Inc. is a nationally recognized automotive F&I product development, administration, and technology company serving automotive retailers throughout the United States. Since 2001, the company has developed innovative protection products and proprietary technology solutions that help dealerships increase profitability, improve regulatory compliance, elevate the consumer ownership experience, and create sustainable competitive advantages through continuous product innovation. Learn more at https://tripac.inc/ .

Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0eacd09a-2311-4c78-be0e-f28135b96873