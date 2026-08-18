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PR Newswire
18.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Happy Health Raises $75 Million for Healthcare in the Home: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 18th

  • Happy Health CEO Dr. Dustin Freckleton to discuss company's latest funding.
    • The company says it's making a $75 million play that healthcare is moving into the home.
    • Happy Health adds that it's diagnosing sleep apnea in as few as three nights by using an FDA-cleared smart ring.
  • Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) CEO David Foulkes to join NYSE Live.
    • Showcase from Brooklyn Bridge Marina will feature on-water demonstrations, product experiences, and industry discussions.
  • Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary to join Taking Stock this afternoon.
    • The entrepreneur and investor will deliver insight on AI data centers, as well as what's next for his movie career following his role in Marty Supreme.
  • Investors are tracking the latest developments in the Middle East.
    • ICE Brent Crude rose above $90 a barrel amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
    • Home Depot (NYSE: HD) kicked off a busy week of retail earnings.

Opening Bell
Wall Street Rides FAR celebrates its 12th season

Closing Bell
Trulieve Cannabis (NYSE: TRLV) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/happy-health-raises-75-million-for-healthcare-in-the-home-nyse-content-update-302854123.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.