New York Stock Exchange: Happy Health Raises $75 Million for Healthcare in the Home: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 18th

Happy Health CEO Dr. Dustin Freckleton to discuss company's latest funding. The company says it's making a $75 million play that healthcare is moving into the home. Happy Health adds that it's diagnosing sleep apnea in as few as three nights by using an FDA-cleared smart ring.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) CEO David Foulkes to join NYSE Live. Showcase from Brooklyn Bridge Marina will feature on-water demonstrations, product experiences, and industry discussions.

(NYSE: BC) Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary to join Taking Stock this afternoon. The entrepreneur and investor will deliver insight on AI data centers, as well as what's next for his movie career following his role in Marty Supreme.

Investors are tracking the latest developments in the Middle East. ICE Brent Crude rose above $90 a barrel amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) kicked off a busy week of retail earnings.



Opening Bell

Wall Street Rides FAR celebrates its 12th season

Closing Bell

Trulieve Cannabis (NYSE: TRLV) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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