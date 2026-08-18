Black Book Research: Onyx Earns No. 1 Overall Ranking in 2026 Black Book FHIR-Based Payer Interoperability and ePA Report

Validated current-user research recognizes Onyx as the leader in 11 operational KPIs spanning CMS readiness, payer API coverage, clinical data quality, provider adoption, governance, analytics, AI and platform lifecycle management

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Black Book Market Research today announced that Onyx ranked first overall in its Q3 2026 Top FHIR-Based Payer Interoperability & Electronic Prior Authorization Solutions report.

Onyx achieved more category-leading results than any other evaluated solution, ranking first in 11 of the 18 key performance indicators used to assess payer interoperability and electronic prior authorization platforms.

"Onyx's breadth of leadership is what distinguishes its 2026 performance," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book. "Current users recognized Onyx not only for regulatory execution and payer API coverage, but also for the data quality, provider adoption, governance, analytics and platform disciplines required to make interoperability work effectively in production."

Onyx Leads 11 Payer Interoperability KPIs

Black Book current users ranked Onyx first in:

Regulatory and API execution: Regulatory Alignment and CMS-0057 Execution Readiness; and Patient, Provider and Payer-to-Payer API Coverage.

Data, workflow and provider adoption: Clinical Data Acquisition, Normalization and Quality; Workflow Integration Across Utilization Management, Risk, Quality and Care Management; and Provider Network Activation and Adoption.

Governance and intelligence: Security, Privacy, Consent and App Governance; Analytics, Operational Metrics and Audit-Ready Reporting; and AI-Enabled Clinical Document Intelligence and Automation Governance.

Platform and ecosystem operations: Partner Ecosystem and Deployment Flexibility; Developer Experience, App Onboarding and API Operations; and Roadmap Credibility and Standards Upgrade Discipline.

The results reflect a payer market shifting beyond basic standards conformance toward sustained operational performance. Health plans are increasingly evaluating interoperability platforms based on provider utilization, clinical data quality, workflow integration, governance, reporting and operational scalability.

"Compliance is now the foundation rather than the finish line," Brown added. "Payers increasingly need complete operating environments that can support regulated data exchange while strengthening everyday utilization management, quality, risk and care-management operations."

About the Research

The Black Book study included 764 qualified respondents across commercial health plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Medicaid managed care organizations, government payer programs, provider organizations and payer-adjacent technology operations.

Black Book evaluates solutions using validated customer and end-user experience rather than vendor submissions, sponsorships, paid participation, analyst opinion or product demonstrations. Respondents were required to verify their roles, organizations, implementation status and direct familiarity with the platforms evaluated. Industry stakeholders may download the report at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/uploads/pdf/Black_Book_Payer_FHIR_2026_Interoperability_ePA.pdf

About Black Book Market Research

Black Book Rankings, a division of Black Book Market Research LLC, provides healthcare technology users, media, investors, analysts, vendors and prospective buyers with comparative performance data on healthcare technology and services companies. Black Book holds no financial interest in the companies included in its comparison reports.

Media Contact https://www.BlackBookMarketResearch.com

Black Book Market Research LLC

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

1 800 863 7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onyx-earns-no.-1-overall-ranking-in-2026-black-book-fhir-based-payer-1203731