Keeley Companies: The Power of People

Family-owned community builder Keeley Companies invests heavily in its team members, customers, and communities to improve the ways others live, work, and play in St. Louis and beyond.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / When Larry Keeley founded a family paving company in 1975 with little more than a truck and entrepreneurial drive, it was impossible to predict just how much the company would grow. Today, Keeley Companies is a one-stop shop for investment, development, management, construction, restoration, and capital that builds communities across the country. CEO Rusty Keeley, Larry's son, and his team are celebrating 50 years of rapid expansion in the company's customer base, geographic reach, and platforms with no sign of slowing down. This is made possible through the power of people.

"If you get the people right, the results will follow," says Rusty, who has grown the company's construction arm from $5 million to a multibillion-dollar platform today. "We spend a lot of time determining the best leaders to guide the different areas of our diversified platform while supporting their growth. When we take care of our people, that extends to our customers and communities."

The team at Keeley Companies, called "Keeley'ns," are supported in several areas, such as competitive benefits, high safety standards, and a relationship-oriented culture. KeeleyU, a multifaceted education platform, provides Keeley'ns with opportunities for professional development while KeeleyLife supports them in areas like mental wellness and financial literacy. KeeleyWay, a strategic growth model, clearly communicates achievement of professional goals through smart action plans and a balanced scorecard methodology.

Because Keeley Companies is a single source for all construction needs, Keeley'ns can control the entire customer experience. Whether they're constructing a soccer stadium, a greenfield petrochemical plant, solar farms, transmission and distribution work feeding data centers, or national paving projects, the team implements the golden rule.

"We treat our customers the way we'd like to be treated," says Rusty, whose oldest son recently joined the team, kicking off the third generation. "Our values follow 'P.R.I.D.E.': people, respect, integrity, discipline, and empowerment. Contract or not, doing what's right isn't optional-it's who we are."

Community Builders

Inspired by the philanthropy of Rusty's wife, Julie Keeley, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization KeeleyCares aims to "engage and inspire Keeley'ns to embrace community involvement." This is accomplished through the donation of time, treasures, and talent (T³) to one of four areas of need: community, children, health, and education.

By getting five other Keeley'ns involved, raising $1,000, and completing 40 hours of community service within the calendar year, members of the team can add specific organizations to the "Wall of Compassion"-currently at 65 charities and counting. This means that Keeley Companies will match donations dollar for dollar for the first $1,000 raised and $0.50 to the dollar in the future.

"The communities we work in matter greatly to us, and our commitment extends far beyond writing checks," says Rusty, who is currently the chairman of the St. Louis Regional Business Council. "Our Keeley'ns are constantly ranked in local and national publications for the amount of time given back to the community. That speaks volumes about our people. In our next 50 years, we'll stay true to our values of family, fun, accountability, and results."

Contact info:

500 S. Ewing Avenue, Suite G

Saint Louis, MO 63103

314-421-5933

keeleycompanies.com

SOURCE: Keeley Companies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/keeley-companies-the-power-of-people-1204648