Object Computing: Technology for All

Building on a rich history of open systems, Object Computing, Inc. engineers sustainable technology solutions for clients while reinvesting both innovation and profit back into the global community. By leveraging insights and technology, Object Computing aims to create opportunity and prosperity for all.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / In 1993, Ebrahim Moshiri, Ph.D., founded Object Computing, Inc. to advance object-oriented and open standards-based technologies. Today, as technology evolves at an increasingly rapid pace, these interoperable, reusable, scalable systems are more important than ever.

As a technology consulting firm, Object Computing specializes in the convergence of data, AI, and modern software engineering. Working across aerospace, defense, finance, gaming, transportation, and health care, industry leaders choose Object Computing to design, modernize, and connect their most critical systems. From launching the first globular cellular network to writing software that allowed United States Navy submarines to more quickly transmit data in enemy waters, the company's impact extends far beyond individual clients.

"Object Computing was born from the belief that if we build open systems that allow for reuse and interoperability, we'll create lasting value," says Gina Bremehr, Moshiri's daughter and Executive Chairman. "We're building systems that are more performant. We're building systems that save cycles and ultimately time and money in the long run. We're building systems that play well with other systems so we can all engage more harmoniously. That benefits all of us."

Leveraging 30 years' experience in high-stakes industries building mission-critical systems, Object Computing serves clients through core capabilities like platform and cloud engineering, data insights, technology consulting and strategy, and AI/machine learning. To address clients' high-touch needs, the team often integrates many or all of these capabilities into its solutions.

Beyond Object Computing's technological capabilities, Chief Executive Officer Stefanie Thelen says the company simply has "great people." The team engages closely with clients, working alongside client teams so they get to know their own systems and how they can be supported and evolved over time.

"When our clients invite us back, it isn't based on some dependency. It's an opportunity to build from the good," says Thelen.

"We're on a journey to make our client experience as personalized, custom, and consistent as possible," says Thelen. "As we continue to grow, we're always asking, 'How do we continue to maintain the trust and alignment that will allow us to show up for clients just as powerfully as we have for the last 30 years?'"

For the Greater Good

By 2030, the Object Computing team plans to grow the business to $100 million in top-line revenue and transition to 75% active employee ownership to create multigenerational financial abundance for the entire team. For Bremehr and Thelen, technology consulting is a form of service. That's why Object Computing is committing to reinvest 20% of its net margin by 2030 into workforce development and related initiatives dedicated to uplifting local, underutilized communities.

"Through our long-standing investments in open-source product development and stewardship, we have always shared knowledge and innovation across our communities-from students and small businesses to universities and Fortune 100 companies," says Bremehr. "By leveraging our business growth, we can amplify that impact, making intentional, deeply meaningful investments back into the community."

"If it doesn't include all of us, it doesn't serve any of us. Our goal is to leave people, systems, and situations better than we found them, both today and for the long term," says Thelen. "We're always operating in service to others. That's why we put our feet on the floor each morning."

Contact info:

314-579-0066

objectcomputing.com

SOURCE: Object Computing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/object-computing-technology-for-all-1204822