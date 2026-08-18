Legacy Capital: The Power of Planning

Full-service private wealth advisory practice Legacy Capital takes an integrative, tailored approach to planning, helping clients achieve their financial goals and create peace of mind.

OWINGS MILLS, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / For CEOs, business owners, high-level executives, and others with complex financial needs, it can be challenging to know how to best enjoy their lives in the present while still preparing for the future. The team at Legacy Capital, a full-service private wealth advisory group part of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, strives to create a true partnership with clients to understand their goals today and tomorrow.

"Our job is to help clients create the financial future they want," says Brad Schwartz, CFP, APMA, CDFA, cofounder. "When we work with clients, we follow up often, respond to their needs, and take the time to craft an individual financial plan. We need to understand their goals and objectives so we can become the partner they need."

Legacy Capital takes an integrative approach to financial planning. By working with a client's entire financial team, such as CPAs, estate attorneys, or mergers and acquisitions attorneys, Schwartz and team can make sure they are seeing the bigger picture. This can make strategies in areas like wealth preservation, employee stock options, and retirement and tax planning more effective.

"We try to be the quarterback of our clients' financial lives," says Schwartz, whose team was included on the 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list. "Many times, people plan their finances on an island by themselves. Getting the guidance of the full team can lead to a more comprehensive and effective approach."

Forging Financial Peace of Mind

When building his team at Legacy Capital, Schwartz looks for positive people who he enjoys being around, because he knows that will extend to the way clients are treated.

The practice's mission-to help clients navigate their financial future with a clear plan in place-guides the actions of the entire team.

Over the coming years, Schwartz plans to continue to grow the practice's existing services while continuing to adhere to a commitment to excellence. As Legacy Capital expands, its vision to be "the most trusted financial planning resource clients rely on to help build their legacy" will stay front and center.

"One of my clients, who I've been working with for 20 years, was able to retire recently. Another sent me an email about buying their dream home, something they said they couldn't have done without Legacy Capital," says Schwartz. "For everyone on our team, it comes down to caring about clients. There is nothing better than helping them achieve their goals."

Legacy Capital Specialties

The team at Legacy Capital spans a wide range of specialties, which allows for a more comprehensive, personalized approach to planning:

Accredited Investment Fiduciary

Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor

Certified Divorce Financial Analyst

Certified Exit Planning Advisor

CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER

Chartered Financial Consultant

Chartered Special Needs Consultant

Chartered Life Underwriter Designation

Certified Private Wealth Advisor

Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor

Contact info:

300 Red Brook Blvd., Suite 320, Owings Mills, MD 21117

ameripriseadvisors.com/team/legacy-capital/

410-654-8640

Disclosure: Legacy Capital, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC.

The release also contains the standard Ameriprise investment-risk, registration, securities, and Forbes/SHOOK Research ranking disclosures.

SOURCE: Legacy Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/legacy-capital-the-power-of-planning-1204831