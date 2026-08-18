Trapani Meyer: Built on Listening, Sustained by Trust

For nearly 60 years, Trapani Meyer has helped families navigate complexity through a relationship-first approach to wealth management-an extension of each family, orchestrating the full financial picture.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / At Trapani Meyer, wealth management goes beyond the financial plan-it's about standing beside clients when decisions are hardest and the stakes matter most. When a young couple first established a disability insurance policy, it initially felt like a precaution they might never need. However, after the birth of their first child, the mother experienced severe postpartum depression and was unable to continue working.

"They came to us feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about their financial future," says Terrance "T" Meyer Jr. "We reviewed the plan we had previously put in place and discussed how the disability insurance benefits were structured to help provide income support and assist with ongoing financial obligations. While outcomes can vary based on individual circumstances and policy terms, having a plan in place helped provide clarity during a difficult time."

"That's what this work is about," says John Trapani. "Thoughtful planning can play an important role in helping individuals prepare for life's uncertainties and navigate challenges when they arise."

Founded in 1969 by Trapani's father, Trapani Meyer has evolved from a boutique firm into a powerhouse team of eight professionals managing over $670 million in assets under management. Based in Orange County and West Los Angeles, the firm serves roughly 1,000 families-including 250 full-advisory clients-many of whom have been with the firm for two or three generations.

"It's easy to get lost in the noise of the headlines, but we prefer to listen to what our families actually value," Trapani says. "We don't measure success in percentage gains; we measure it by the clarity and confidence clients can gain from a well-structured plan-designed to help support their goals and legacy over time."

As independent advisors within Northwestern Mutual's Private Client Group, Trapani Meyer combines a team-based approach with access to a national network of resources, including trust services and advanced planning support. Rather than focusing solely on products, they act as a "personal CFO"-coordinating with a family's CPA, attorney, and other professional advisors. This approach is intended to help align planning decisions-from estate considerations to charitable strategies-with the family's goals and overall financial picture.

An Empowering Approach

"We're not here to push the latest-and-greatest products," says Meyer. "We're here to empower clients by helping make complex financial concepts easier to understand. Through education and guidance, we offer them the tools to support informed decision-making they can feel confident about."

This commitment to clarity becomes most critical during the most difficult transitions. When a longtime client, a former senior partner of a large law firm, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, he called the firm immediately. Because the firm had a comprehensive view of the family's financial picture, they were able to act in a timely manner, discussing available options for accessing funds to help cover care needs and home modifications while considering the family's overall financial goals. As roles evolved, the firm worked with family members and other professional advisors to support implementation of the plan.

"Our goal," Trapani says, "is to shoulder the financial planning so families can focus on each other."

Contact info:

11111 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 1100

Los Angeles, CA 90025

213-243-7047

trapanimeyer.com

Disclosure: The client scenarios presented are based on individual experiences and are provided for illustrative purposes only. They do not constitute a recommendation or a guarantee of any particular product or outcome. Assumptions and recommendations vary by individual client. The personal financial needs and results of the clients shown may not be representative of the experience of other clients.

Members of Trapani Meyer Wealth Management & Insurance Services use Trapani Meyer Wealth Management & Insurance Services as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. Trapani Meyer Wealth Management & Insurance Services is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency, or federal savings bank. To view detailed disclosures regarding individual representatives, view their information at trapanimeyer.com.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM) (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries, including Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (Investment Brokerage Services), a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, and member of FINRA and SIPC, and Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company (NMWMC) (Investment Advisory Services), a federal savings bank. Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company (NMWMC) are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide advisory services.

Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group is a select group of Northwestern Mutual advisors and representatives. Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency, federal savings bank, or other legal entity.

1. AUM as of May 2026. Figure refers to brokerage assets as a registered representative of Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) and advisory assets as an Advisor of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company (NMWMC). Assets under management (AUM) includes all discretionary and non-discretionary assets of the advisor.

SOURCE: Trapani Meyer

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/trapani-meyer-built-on-listening-sustained-by-trust-1204838