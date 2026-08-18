CONQUERing Named One of Cincinnati's Largest Women-Owned Businesses

Cincinnati Business Courier ranks the global lifestyle jewelry brand No. 38 following 49% revenue growth in 2025

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / CONQUERing, the globally recognized lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs, has been named one of Greater Cincinnati's largest women-owned businesses by the Cincinnati Business Courier. CONQUERing ranks No. 38 on the newly published list, which is based on 2025 revenue.

The companies on the list reported more than $1.5 billion in combined 2025 revenue. CONQUERing's revenue increased from $3.5 million in 2024 to $5.2 million in 2025, according to data published with the ranking, reflecting the brand's continued growth in Greater Cincinnati and around the world.

"Being recognized among Cincinnati's largest women-owned businesses is especially meaningful because this is where CONQUERing began," said Tammy Nelson, founder and CEO of CONQUERing. "My mom raised me to believe I could do anything I set my mind to, and that belief inspired me to create CONQUERing and help others feel that same sense of possibility. I'm proud to now be recognized alongside so many other successful women-owned businesses in our hometown."

That commitment to empowering women extends throughout the company. Women make up 88% of CONQUERing's team and 75% of its leadership. Nelson was also named to the 2026 Inc. Female Founders 500 , recognizing influential women entrepreneurs across the country.

"Tammy has built a company where women aren't simply represented-they're trusted to lead, create and make an impact," said Hallie Montague, Head of Brand and Partnerships at CONQUERing. "Empowerment isn't just something we talk about with our customers. It's part of how we work together every day."

The recognition builds on a period of sustained momentum for CONQUERing. The brand has grown to more than 175,000 customers across 65 countries, became the first fidget jewelry brand to appear on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, and was recently ranked No. 965 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

CONQUERing is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The certification validates that a business is at least 51 percent owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman or women. The Cincinnati Business Courier list likewise requires companies to be at least 51 percent women-owned and located in the Greater Cincinnati region.

The complete ranking is available to Cincinnati Business Courier subscribers: Here are the largest women-owned businesses in Cincinnati .

About CONQUERing

CONQUERing is a globally recognized lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs that merge fashion and function-serving as both stylish accessories and discreet wellness tools. With more than 175,000 customers across 65 countries, the brand has built a deeply loyal global community drawn to its blend of empowerment, self-expression, and connection. As the first fidget jewelry brand to appear on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, CONQUERing continues to push boundaries in fashion innovation. Recognized by Inc. Magazine five times for rapid growth, and honored by FASHION Magazine, Milan Jewelry Week, and Fast Company for innovative design, CONQUERing continues to grow as a positive force shaping the future of fashion and well-being. Learn more at myconquering.com .

About WBENC

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is a national leader in business development for entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses and the largest third-party certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States. WBENC helps women-owned businesses grow through certification, opportunities, resources and engagement. Learn more at wbenc.org .

Media Inquiries

Hallie Montague

Head of Brand & Partnerships

513-216-5222

SOURCE: CONQUERing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/conquering-named-one-of-cincinnatis-largest-women-owned-businesses-1207608