LDC Gas Forums: The 38th Annual LDC Gas Forum Mid-Continent Takes Place in Chicago, IL, September 14 - 16, 2026

More than 400 natural gas industry executives and thought leaders gather to examine insights into U.S. mid-continent natural gas markets, and to structure transactions to buy, sell and transport natural gas and LNG.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Over four-hundred energy industry professionals gather in September to gain insight and examine up-to-the-minute issues facing the U.S. mid-continent natural gas market region. The 38th annual LDC Gas Forum Mid-Continent takes place September 14 - 16, 2026 in Chicago, IL. This is the industry's premier gathering for natural gas and LNG industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating commercial transactions during the event.

This year's Program is structured to address critical issues faced by natural gas and LNG market stakeholders across the value chain. Key themes for the Agenda include worldwide geopolitical events impacting U.S. and global natural gas and LNG markets, as well as industry response to the phenomenal increase in natural gas demand, primarily from natural gas power generation to feed AI data centers, but also to supply LNG exports. Beyond these overarching themes the Agenda also addresses issues unique to U.S. mid-continent natural gas markets, including:

Demand for reliable/non-intermittent electricity in the form of natural gas-fired power generation

Gas/electric coordination challenges

Accelerating development of natural gas midstream infrastructure (pipeline, storage, distribution) to overcome constraints to support demand growth (permitting reform)

Evolving gas supply flow patterns in and around the U.S. mid-continent market region

Impact of natural gas exports (LNG and Mexico) competing for supply from production regions traditionally serving U.S. mid-continent markets

State and local energy policy implications, including zero carbon energy mandates

Recurring LDC Gas Forum topics include market fundamentals (supply/demand/price), natural gas supply sufficiency, midstream infrastructure project updates, end-use natural gas buyer perspectives, policy/regulatory/legal analysis, and technology innovations. These topics are discussed in the context of the commercial operations value chain involving producing, transporting, and buying natural gas and LNG.

The Program for the LDC Gas Forum Mid-Continent consists of 2 ½ days of Presentations and moderated Panels providing topical content, insight, analysis, and takeaways from industry leaders and subject matter experts.

Keynote addresses include: James Pearson, Senior Analyst Gas Fundamentals, ConocoPhillips, David Doyle, Head of Economics, Macquarie Group, Wendall Dallas, President & CEO, Nicor Gas.

The Program also includes five moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, discussed by knowledgeable industry leaders representing the following leading organizations: East Daley Analytics, Bloomberg, Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI), Southern Company Gas, PJM, EQT, Southern Company, nGenue, Trellis Energy Software, NatGasHub.com, SEO Agency USA, Enbridge Gas Ontario, Mansfield Power & Gas, Enbridge Gas, SoCal Gas, Nicor Gas (Southern Company), Advanced Power (an ArcLight company), Bunge North America, Oklahoma Natural Gas, Nicor Gas (Southern Company), and Cleveland Advisory. Panel discussions offer an excellent opportunity to gain actionable insight into topical issues, with drill-down focus, from a variety of unique perspectives.

A special all-women Panel is also been included in this year's Agenda, entitled "Beyond the Seat at the Table: Influence, Impact & Opportunity". This Panel of women across the energy industry, examines how female leaders are influencing critical decisions, driving meaningful impact, and creating opportunities for future leaders. Panelists will draw on their own experiences, sharing perspectives on leadership, professional growth, and the ways mentorship and sponsorship can help unlock potential in others.

The Program also incorporates multiple sessions of dedicated time for networking, to facilitate discussion, including with Speakers, and to meet and connect with existing and prospective customers, as well as key product/service providers from across the value chain.

This Forum focuses on U.S. mid-continent natural gas markets, while five other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other primary regions and key market segments across the continent. Registration is available at www.ldcgasforums.com/mc.

About the LDC Gas Forums

The LDC Gas Forums (4), Gulf Coast Energy Forum, NatGas to Power Forum, series consists of six annual events, each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a purpose-built event that delivers insights into critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, natural gas power generation, and emerging energy markets, but in addition, provides participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry experts focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: natural gas and LNG market fundamentals (supply/demand); price forecasting; LNG exports; natural gas power generation demand (incl. for AI Data Centers); gas/electric coordination; natural gas and LNG midstream infrastructure; energy policy; regulation; legal; geopolitics; Mexico gas exports; natural gas end user perspectives; virtual pipeline solutions; technology innovations for energy; energy evolution/additions providing supply security, affordability, and lower carbon alternatives (incl. certified gas, RNG, CCS).

Participants at the Forums include C-Suite market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial natural gas and LNG value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as policy makers, regulators and market analysts. Multiple dedicated networking sessions give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.

Even in today's digital age, natural gas and LNG market participants appreciate events that facilitate face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forums are uniquely structured to meet this expectation. The Forums have been the venue of choice for thousands of participants for several decades.

The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast Energy Forum, and NatGas to Power Forum.

Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making

www.ldcgasforums.com

Media Contact Information

Christy Coleman

ccoleman@accessintel.com

7138987502

www.ldcgasforums.com

SOURCE: LDC Gas Forums

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-38th-annual-ldc-gas-forum-mid-continent-takes-place-in-chica-1208341