Clearhaven Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Payquicker

The partnership will expand payment capabilities, geographic reach, and accelerate growth across complex payout use cases

ROCHESTER, NY AND BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / PayQuicker, a leading global payout orchestration platform, today announced that Clearhaven Partners, a software-focused private equity firm, has completed a significant strategic investment in the Company. PayQuicker's President & CEO and members of its leadership team invested alongside Clearhaven in the transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, PayQuicker provides a cloud-based platform that enables enterprises to send secure, compliant, and real-time payouts to individuals and businesses across more than 210 countries and territories. Through a single API, PayQuicker connects customers to an extensive network of banks, card networks, processors, and local payment partners, intelligently routing payouts across bank accounts, physical and virtual cards, mobile wallets, and other local methods. PayQuicker's configurable solutions give recipients greater control over where, when, and how they receive funds while reducing the operational and compliance complexity of global money movement for its customers.

PayQuicker supports customers across a broad range of industries and payout use cases, including marketplaces and workforce platforms, clinical research, insurance, the creator economy, and other business models managing high-volume, distributed payee populations. The Company's technology, compliance and risk architecture, partner connectivity, and high-touch customer support enable customers to launch, scale, and optimize payout programs while delivering fast, reliable experiences to recipients worldwide.

"PayQuicker was built around a simple idea: global payouts should be easier for businesses to manage and better for recipients to experience," said Paul Beldham, President and CEO of PayQuicker. "As our customers have grown and their payout needs have become more complex, we have continued to expand the reach, flexibility, and capabilities of our platform. Clearhaven brings deep software and technology expertise, a shared commitment to our customers, and resources to help us accelerate the next phase of PayQuicker's growth. We are excited to partner with the Clearhaven team as we expand our global capabilities and continue delivering differentiated value to customers and payees around the world."

Clearhaven invests thematically in differentiated software and technology companies that simplify mission-critical, complex workflows. PayQuicker addresses a critical need by unifying a fragmented network of financial institutions and payment rails through a single, intelligent orchestration layer. Clearhaven will support PayQuicker's next phase of growth by expanding its global payment network and geographic reach, scaling commercial capabilities, broadening adoption across complex payout use cases and pursuing strategic growth initiatives, while continuing to invest in the platform and customer experience.

"PayQuicker sits squarely within Clearhaven's focus on backing differentiated technology businesses that simplify complex, mission-critical workflows," said Christopher Ryan, Managing Partner at Clearhaven Partners. "PayQuicker has created a powerful orchestration layer between enterprises and a fragmented global network of financial institutions and payment rails while maintaining a strong focus on reliability and the end-recipient experience. The Company has built a strong platform and an exceptional reputation with its customers, and we are excited to support PayQuicker's next phase of growth."

PayQuicker's Payouts OS provides a single integration to multiple financial institutions and payment rails. Its intelligent routing technology evaluates cost, speed, currency, payment method, reliability, and local regulatory and compliance requirements to select an optimized route for each payout. By combining intelligent routing with recipient-directed payout choice, real-time disbursement, branded experiences, and integrated compliance controls and reporting, the platform helps customers improve payout performance, strengthen recipient satisfaction, and scale without building and maintaining a patchwork of point integrations.

The partnership comes as enterprises increasingly require more flexible payout methods, faster access to funds, and consistent experiences across countries, currencies and recipient types, while regulatory and operational requirements continue to grow more complex. With Clearhaven's software expertise and operating resources, PayQuicker plans to expand the value it delivers to customers, partners, and payees while advancing its mission to make global payouts simpler and smarter.

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP served as legal counsel and BTIG, LLC served as financial adviser to PayQuicker. Freshfields US LLP served as legal counsel to Clearhaven Partners.

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is a global payouts orchestration platform that helps businesses simplify complex payments and strengthen connections with the people who power their business. By combining intelligent payout orchestration with a seamless payee experience, PayQuicker enables organizations to send faster, more flexible payments around the world through a single, scalable platform. Backed by 20 years of expertise, PayQuicker supports payouts to more than 210 countries and territories in over 80 currencies, intelligently routing payments through a global network of orchestration partners while delivering enterprise-grade security, compliance, and support. From workforce and creator payments to marketplaces, direct selling, affiliate networks, and enterprise payouts, PayQuicker helps businesses spend less time managing payments and more time growing what matters most. For more information, visit www.payquicker.com .

About Clearhaven Partners LP

Clearhaven Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in software and technology businesses. Clearhaven was founded in 2019 by an investor-operator team to partner with differentiated, growing software and technology companies. Clearhaven brings a collective 50+ years of software investing and operating experience to its portfolio companies through its partnership approach to value creation to help companies scale profitably. Clearhaven manages more than $1 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.clearhavenpartners.com .

Clearhaven Press Contact:

info@clearhavenpartners.com or 617-221-7721

Company Press Contact:

payquicker@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: PayQuicker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/clearhaven-partners-makes-strategic-investment-in-payquicker-1208523