Qrvey Named a 2026 Dresner Advisory Services Industry Excellence Award Winner for Fifth Time

Recognized for the Fifth Consecutive Year as an Industry Excellence Award Winner, Earning Status as an Overall Leader in Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility.

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Qrvey, the AI-native embedded analytics platform built for SaaS companies, today announced it has been recognized as a winner in the 2026 Dresner Advisory Services Industry Excellence Awards, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has received this prestigious recognition.

Based entirely on customer feedback collected as part of the 2026 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study, Qrvey was named an Overall Leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility market models, placing the company in the highest-ranking quadrant across both assessments.

The annual Industry Excellence Awards recognize vendors that demonstrate outstanding performance across customer experience, technology, value, and customer confidence. Unlike analyst evaluations, the awards are based solely on the voice of end users, reflecting real-world experiences with business intelligence technology providers.

In addition to being recognized as an Overall Leader, Qrvey earned Best in Class honors across numerous categories, including:

Understanding customer business needs

Flexibility and accommodation

Business practices

Contractual terms and conditions

Follow-up after the sale

Integration of product components

Continuity of technical support personnel

All consulting-related measures

Overall integrity

Qrvey also earned a Perfect Recommend score for the fifth consecutive year and received a favorable ranking in Dresner Advisory Services' Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) model, earning a spot in the upper right quadrant for High Value / Low TCO. This reinforces the company's commitment to delivering exceptional value alongside industry-leading customer experiences.

The recognition continues a strong history of performance in Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds research. In addition to five consecutive Industry Excellence Awards, Qrvey has ranked #1 in the Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study three of the past four years, underscoring its continued leadership in embedded analytics for SaaS applications.

"Receiving recognition directly from our customers is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust they place in us every day," said Arman Eshraghi, founder and CEO of Qrvey. "As analytics continues to evolve alongside AI, we're committed to helping software companies move toward embedded intelligence experiences designed for both human users and AI agents. This recognition reinforces our commitment to continuing that industry-leading innovation while remaining a trusted partner to our customers."

Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services, commented in announcing the awards, "Vendor ratings are driven by a comprehensive assessment of vendors by their users, across a detailed set of criteria, providing the most accurate assessment of the supplier market. We congratulate Qrvey, as a 2026 Industry Excellence winner, on receiving top marks from their customers in this year's assessment."

For a complimentary copy of the 2026 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study, please visit qrvey.com/reports.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights - all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. Learn more at qrvey.com.

Media Contact

Kerry Pearce

Head of Marketing

kerry.pearce@qrvey.com

603-321-4114

SOURCE: Qrvey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qrvey-named-a-2026-dresner-advisory-services-industry-excellence-1208579