Kartoon Studios to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2026 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit on August 18, 2026

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Kartoon Studios, Inc. (NYSE American:TOON) ("Kartoon Studios" or the "Company"), a global entertainment company creating, producing, distributing and licensing children's and family content, today announced that it will participate in a webcast presentation at the Lytham Partners 2026 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit, taking place virtually on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

The webcast will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the summit home page at https://lythampartners.com/cts2026/ or directly at https://lythampartners.com/cts2026/toon. A replay will also be available through the same links.

During the discussion, management is expected to provided investors with an overview of Kartoon Studios' ongoing transformation and addresses several key topics, including:

The Company's strategic shift from primarily providing production and creative services for third parties toward developing and commercializing intellectual property that Kartoon Studios owns or controls, should enable the Company to participate in multiple revenue streams and retain more of the long-term franchise economics.

The Company's priorities over the next 12 to 24 months, including bringing Hundred Acre Wood - Kartoon Studios' original reimagining inspired by A.A. Milne's classic stories - to market across content, distribution, licensing, publishing and consumer products.

The continued development of the Stan Lee Universe, beginning with Stan Lee's Superhero Pets , and the opportunity to monetize original properties across animation, publishing, digital media, licensing and consumer products.

The Company's strengthened financial position, including more than $40 million in cash and marketable securities and no long-term debt as of June 30, 2026, as well as management's disciplined approach to liquidity, capital allocation and investment in core intellectual property.

The Company's efforts to simplify its portfolio and cost structure, including the recent sale of the Frederator Channel Network business while retaining key Frederator Studios intellectual property for future distribution and licensing opportunities, as well as the principal execution milestones investors should monitor going forward.

Kartoon Studios has retained Lytham Partners to lead a strategic investor relations and shareholder communications program designed to broaden the Company's dialogue with institutional investors and analysts, strengthen investor understanding of its evolving business model and provide more consistent communication around the Company's strategy, execution milestones and long-term shareholder value creation initiatives.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE American:TOON) is a global, vertically integrated children's and family entertainment company turning owned and controlled intellectual property into enduring, multi-platform franchises. The Company develops, produces, distributes, licenses and monetizes content across the full value chain, creating multiple revenue opportunities and long-term brand value.

Kartoon Studios' growth portfolio includes Hundred Acre Wood and the Stan Lee Universe, alongside established brands and an extensive programming library. The Company operates Mainframe Studios and Toon Media Networks, as well as Beacon Media Group, a full-service marketing, communications, and media agency subsidiary of Kartoon Studios focused on children and family. Together, these assets provide production capabilities, direct audience access and distribution across linear television, AVOD, SVOD, FAST channels and streaming platforms in more than 60 territories. Kartoon Studios is focused on converting its intellectual property, infrastructure and global reach into scalable franchise growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, visit www.kartoonstudios.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the management providing investors with an overview of Kartoon Studios' ongoing transformation and addressing several key topics::the Company's strategic shift from primarily providing production and creative services for third parties toward developing and commercializing intellectual property that Kartoon Studios owns or controls, enabling the Company to participate in multiple revenue streams and retain more of the long-term franchise economics; bringing Kartoon Studios' original reimagining to market across content, distribution, licensing, publishing and consumer products; the continued development of the Stan Lee Universe, beginning with Stan Lee's Superhero Pets, and the opportunity to monetize original properties across animation, publishing, digital media, licensing and consumer products and the strategic investor relations and shareholder communications program broadening the Company's dialogue with institutional investors and analysts, strengthening investor understanding of its evolving business model and providing more consistent communication around the Company's strategy, execution milestones and long-term shareholder value creation initiatives. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current plans, estimates, assumptions and expectations and are not guarantees that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Actual events, the timing of events,results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to execute its transition to an intellectual property-driven growth model; the ability of the Company to participate in multiple revenue streams and retain more of the long-term franchise economics; the Company's ability to monetize original properties across animation, publishing, digital media, licensing and consumer products; and the Company's ability to broaden its dialogue with institutional investors and analysts, strengthen investor understanding of its evolving business model and provide more consistent communication around the Company's strategy, execution milestones and long-term shareholder value creation initiatives: the Company's ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; the Company's ability to market and advertise its products; the Company's reliance on third parties to promote its products; the Company's ability to keep pace with technological advances; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Additional risks and uncertainties that are not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently considers immaterial may also cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Kartoon Studios undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

toon@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Kartoon Studios

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/kartoon-studios-to-participate-in-the-lytham-partners-2026-consumer-and-techno-1208649