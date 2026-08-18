Ridgefield Park, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Agility PR Solutions, the enterprise-grade media intelligence platform for communications teams, today launched the Agility MCP Connector, extending its Media Intelligence API to AI assistants. The connector securely links compatible assistants, including Claude, directly to a client's Agility account, so communicators can query live media coverage in plain language without custom API development. It is available now in the Claude Connector Directory, Anthropic's reviewed catalog of connectors, where Claude users can find and add it directly.

Communications professionals have adopted AI assistants for research, drafting, and analysis. But those assistants typically answer from the open web rather than media monitoring data a team already relies on. The result is a split screen: the data communicators trust lives in their media intelligence platform, while the assistant they work in every day can't reach it.

The Agility MCP Connector closes that gap. Built on the Model Context Protocol, an open standard for connecting AI assistants securely to external data, the connector gives compatible assistants direct access to verified, structured media data. Communicators can ask questions in plain language and get insights grounded in indexed coverage rather than open-web results.

Two Routes to Media Intelligence

Agility's Media Intelligence API gives teams programmatic access to verified, structured media data spanning online, print, broadcast, podcast, radio, and social media. Until now, working with that data meant building against Agility's API, embedding it in dashboards, business intelligence tools, and internal applications.

The MCP Connector adds a second route to the same proprietary dataset. Teams can continue to integrate the API into their own stack or connect an AI assistant and put questions to media coverage directly. The media intelligence underneath is the same either way; what changes is how teams reach it, and how much engineering effort stands in the way.

What You Can Do with the Agility MCP Connector

Once an assistant is connected, communications teams can do the following by interfacing with an AI assistant:

Search media coverage using natural language

Generate executive takeaways

Analyze sentiment and trends

Compare brands and competitors

Visualize insights including sentiment, share of voice, coverage over time, and many more.

How It Works

MCP is the open standard that lets an AI assistant reach a specific, permissioned data source instead of relying on what it can find on the open web. Agility's MCP Connector creates secure connections to Agility's media content, so compatible assistants can retrieve that coverage and work with it in the conversation, without custom API development.

The connector works with Claude and other MCP-compatible assistants today. Getting started requires an Agility account with Media Intelligence API access and a compatible MCP client such as Claude.

Built for the Enterprise, Delivered Where Teams Already Work

The Agility MCP Connector extends the Agility platform into the assistants that communications teams have already adopted. Agility brings together media data across a wide breadth of news sources in one place, so the coverage teams rely on for decisions is now reachable from the assistant on their screen, with data they can stand behind.

"Our Media Intelligence API already delivers the media insights our clients run on. What they didn't have was a way to put questions to it in the places they're already working. This extends that data to Claude and other popular AI assistants, so when someone asks how sentiment shifted on a launch, the answer comes from verified media monitoring data rather than the open web. We're meeting communicators inside the tools they've already adopted, on data they can trust," stated Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions.

For more information about the Agility MCP Connector, visit agilitypr.com/api.

Key Facts

What it is Extended functionality for Agility's Media Intelligence API: a secure connector that links compatible AI assistants, including Claude, to a client's Agility PR Solutions account, so teams can put questions to media coverage in natural language. How it relates to the API A second route to the same media intelligence. Teams can build against the Media Intelligence API programmatically or connect an AI assistant through the MCP Connector. The same proprietary dataset sits underneath either way. How it works Built on the open Model Context Protocol; provides permissioned access to verified, structured media data without custom API development. Assistants signal when they're drawing on Agility data. What you can do With the MCP connector, clients can leverage an existing MCP-compatible AI assistant that can search coverage in natural language, summarize media activity, analyze sentiment and trends, compare brands or competitors, and build reports from live media monitoring data. Who it's for Communications teams within enterprises & government, in-house PR teams, and PR agencies. What's different Answers draw on Agility's verified, structured media data rather than open-web results. No custom development required to connect. Requirements An Agility account with Media Intelligence API access and a compatible MCP client, such as Claude. Availability Now available to Agility clients with Media Intelligence API access and listed in the Claude Connector Directory.

About Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions delivers AI-native intelligence working across an all-in-one, enterprise-grade PR platform, unifying media relations, media monitoring, social listening, AI visibility, and media intelligence for enterprise & government, in-house PR teams, and PR agencies. That intelligence is led by the Agility Agent, which directs seven specialized agents from a single prompt, and grounded in 2B+ licensed news items indexed annually. Founded in 2003, Agility is recognized as a G2 Leader across multiple PR technology categories (Summer 2026). Learn more at agilitypr.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310059

Source: Agility PR Solutions