Cancún, Quintana Roo, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Notaría 12 Cancún, headed by Juan Arturo Contreras Mercader, holder of Notary Public Office No. 12 of the State of Quintana Roo, has formalized an approach designed to ensure that standardized administrative processes do not replace the individual legal analysis required by each matter.

Juan Arturo Contreras Mercader

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The model is organized around three principles: understanding the client's objective before determining the appropriate legal instrument, explaining the principal legal effects in accessible terms, and maintaining structured follow-up throughout the process.

Direct attention before formalization

The approach begins before documents are signed.

Clients frequently arrive with an objective rather than a complete legal diagnosis: buying or selling property, incorporating a company, granting a power of attorney, establishing a trust, making a gift or preparing a will.

Under the model followed by Notaría 12 Cancún, the first step is to identify the purpose of the transaction, the information still required and the questions that must be resolved before formalization.

"An efficient process should not only move a file forward. It should also allow the client to understand the decision being formalized and its principal consequences," said Juan Arturo Contreras Mercader.

Clarity as part of the legal service

The model also places particular emphasis on communication.

Technical precision remains essential, but Notaría 12 Cancún considers the client's understanding of the legal act to be part of the professional outcome.

That includes explaining the nature of the instrument, its principal effects, the obligations being assumed and any issue that may require additional legal, tax, accounting or specialist review.

The approach does not seek to replace the work of other professionals. Instead, it is intended to identify when a matter extends beyond the notarial process and requires additional expertise.

Structured follow-up for each matter

Personal attention is supported by internal organization.

Each file may involve different documents, parties, deadlines and legal considerations. The model therefore combines standardized administrative controls with an individualized review of the circumstances surrounding the transaction.

For the office, efficiency includes not only reducing processing times but also identifying missing information, anticipating potential inconsistencies and communicating issues before they delay formalization.

Contreras associates the model with three principles that guide his practice: honesty, security and efficiency.

About Notaría 12 Cancún

Notaría 12 Cancún is headed by Juan Arturo Contreras Mercader, holder of Notary Public Office No. 12 of the State of Quintana Roo.

Contreras has practiced law professionally since 2015 and has more than ten years of experience in corporate and real estate matters. His work includes purchase and sale transactions, condominium property regimes, company incorporations, contracts, powers of attorney, fideicomisos, gifts, wills and other corporate and patrimonial matters.

The office is based in Cancún and serves matters throughout the State of Quintana Roo.

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Source: PRNews OU