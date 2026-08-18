Developers Gain Vetted Creator Partnerships And A Single Campaign Workflow, Managed From The Publisher Account They Already Use

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, today announced an expansion of the Xsolla Partner Network ahead of gamescom 2026 in Cologne, giving game developers a simpler, more reliable way to grow their games through creators. The creator platform now lives within Xsolla Publisher Account, where developers already run their business, with verified creator onboarding and a redesigned and unified campaign workflow. Flat-fee campaigns, a new guaranteed payment option alongside revenue share, and data-driven creator recommendations are coming soon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818140062/en/

Graphic: Xsolla

Xsolla Partner Network gives developers one place to launch, manage, track, and report on creator campaigns while Xsolla handles payments, payouts, taxes, and compliance.

Verified creators, less guesswork. Automated anti-fraud vetting and identity verification at payout means developers partner with real, verified creators and campaigns reach genuine audiences.

Automated anti-fraud vetting and identity verification at payout means developers partner with real, verified creators and campaigns reach genuine audiences. One campaign system, coming soon. Campaign management will be redesigned and unified, so video game key campaigns and revenue-share campaigns run through a single workflow. Developers will launch and manage all creator activity from one place, with the attribution depth to see every click, sale, and dollar a campaign drives.

Campaign management will be redesigned and unified, so video game key campaigns and revenue-share campaigns run through a single workflow. Developers will launch and manage all creator activity from one place, with the attribution depth to see every click, sale, and dollar a campaign drives. Flat-fee campaigns, coming soon. Revenue-share campaigns will soon be joined by flat-fee campaigns, giving developers a new way to attract creators who want a guaranteed payment rather than a percentage-based one and helping keep creators invested for the duration of a campaign.

Revenue-share campaigns will soon be joined by flat-fee campaigns, giving developers a new way to attract creators who want a guaranteed payment rather than a percentage-based one and helping keep creators invested for the duration of a campaign. One home for creators. Creators now run their entire business from a Creator Business Account on Xsolla.com: campaigns, earnings, payouts, storefronts, and streaming tools including alerts, overlays, chatbot, widgets, and tipping. The tools creators rely on do not change, and creator storefronts remain right where their fans already shop. What changes is that everything now lives in one place, on the same platform their publishing partners already use.

"The way players discover games has changed for good. They find their next game through people they watch and trust, not through ads they skip, and that puts creators at the center of how every game grows from here," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla.

"The problem is that most studios were never built for this. They don't have a creator marketing department. They have one person, a budget, and no time to vet a hundred channels or chase down payouts across a dozen countries. That's the gap Partner Network closes. Every creator is verified, every campaign runs through one workflow, and every payment is handled, all inside the account developers already use to run their game. One person can now run a creator program that used to take an entire team, and that changes who gets to compete."

Developers can learn more about Xsolla Partner Network at xsolla.com/partner-network. Creators can get started at xsolla.com/for/creators.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

2026 Xsolla. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818140062/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com