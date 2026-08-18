Every microchip, data center, and megawatt of AI capacity depends on water. Today, Gradiant, the water layer of the AI economy, announced a series of milestones reinforcing its ability to solve that constraint across the United States: a new US leadership hire, three new offices, a new innovation center, and long-term services contracts, including one with a chip major.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818449839/en/

Gradiant named Dr. Nish Vora as Managing Director, Americas, to accelerate its growth momentum in the region. Dr. Vora is a proven growth leader whose career spans senior leadership roles at GE Water, Suez Water Technologies, and most recently Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions. His technical and commercial leadership is an excellent fit with Gradiant's culture of Innovation with Speed for its customers. Alongside the appointment, Gradiant opened new offices in Phoenix, Syracuse, and Philadelphia.

The company also launched its Global Innovation Center in Houston dedicated to advancing next-generation treatment technologies for North America, and grew its US headcount by 55% year to date.

Underscoring this momentum, Gradiant secured new long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts, including one to run the ultrapure water (UPW) system for a chip major. Gradiant will manage water quality, reliability, and compliance, freeing the customer to focus on its core manufacturing operations.

The win draws on Gradiant's global UPW expertise, including established teams in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, bolstered by a growing local US presence an approach the company is applying as it scales O&M capabilities nationwide. Gradiant was selected for its customer-centric approach, speed of deployment, and depth of O&M expertise.

"AI infrastructure doesn't get built without solving for water first, whether that's a fab, a data center, or a power plant," said Prakash Govindan, CEO of Gradiant. "Winning long-term O&M relationships like this one shows customers increasingly want a single accountable partner for water, not just equipment or one-off applications. That's exactly the role Gradiant is built to play as we scale across the US."

Gradiant designs, builds, and operates the water layer underpinning the AI economy, across chips, data centers, energy, and applied industries. As AI infrastructure investment accelerates globally, water availability, reliability, and reuse are becoming as strategic as power and land in determining where, and how fast, that infrastructure gets built.

"Our target is to reach US$1 billion in order book in the United States alone next year," said Dr. Nish Vora, Managing Director, Gradiant Americas. "With the team I am inheriting and the opportunity set in the market right now the most activity I have seen in my three decades in the water industry I am confident we will beat that target."

About Gradiant

Gradiant is the Water Layer of the AI Economy. Founded at MIT and headquartered in Boston, Gradiant builds the water and wastewater infrastructure behind AI's build-out, from chips and data centers to the energy and industries that depend on them. As AI demand accelerates, water is becoming the resource that determines what can be built. Gradiant's technologies reduce what industry withdraws, reclaim what it would waste, and renew clean water to nature, with more than 3,000 treatment plants built across 92 countries. Learn more at gradiant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818449839/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Contact

Felix Wang

Gradiant, Global Head of Marketing

fwang@gradiant.com