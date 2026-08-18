AI-powered Compliance Network set to enable tens of thousands of end-user clients on Day One of France's September 1, 2026 mandate deadline

Sovos, the AI-ready tax compliance company, today announced that it has already successfully moved several of its Global 2000 clients live in France, a full month before the country's landmark e-invoicing mandate takes effect in September 2026. The milestone positions Sovos and its clients ahead of what industry experts have called the most complex continuous transaction controls (CTC) mandate in the world.

France's e-invoicing reform requires all established companies to receive e-invoices by September 1, 2026. Large and medium-sized enterprises must also issue e-invoices and submit transaction data in near real time to France's tax authority via accredited platforms (PAs), with smaller businesses following in September 2027. The scope, dual-track architecture, and phased rollout make France's mandate uniquely demanding among the global wave of e-invoicing reforms currently underway.

"France represents one of the largest and most consequential e-invoicing mandates any business operating in Europe will ever face," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO, Sovos. "Going live with Global 2000 clients a full month before the mandate is not just a technical achievement, it is proof that tax compliance, done right, can become a genuine competitive advantage for multinational enterprises."

Sovos expects to enable tens of thousands of end-user clients on day one of the mandate across three distinct channels:

Hundreds of large enterprise direct clients leveraging the Sovos Compliance Network Dozens of the world's largest managed services and BPO providers that have standardized on Sovos AI-powered Compliance Network for e-invoicing Hundreds of software and technology platform companies that embed Sovos Compliance Network to power e-invoicing and VAT within their own products

Early preparedness is a hallmark of how Sovos approaches every major global mandate and France's reform has proven to be particularly demanding given its dual architecture. The Sovos Compliance Network, the company's globally deployed CTC platform, sits at the center of the Sovos Tax Compliance Cloud Platform and has been purpose-built to meet exactly these kinds of multi-layered regulatory environments.

"What makes France different from every other mandate is the combination of format complexity, reporting obligations, and the sheer scale of the market," continued Akeroyd. "Our global team spent years building and certifying the infrastructure, the integrations, and the expertise needed to make day one readiness a reality for clients of every size."

Non-compliance with France's e-invoicing rules carries significant financial exposure as it invalidates invoices and can lead to a suspension of all trade. Furthermore, French tax authorities impose penalties beginning at 10% of VAT due for late submissions, escalating to 40% in cases of repeat non-compliance, and up to 80% in cases of fraud. Invoicing rule violations carry per-invoice penalties capped at 25% of the invoice amount. Criminal prosecution for VAT fraud can result in prison sentences of up to seven years for the most serious offences.

Businesses operating in France that have not yet secured a compliant e-invoicing solution are encouraged to contact Sovos immediately to assess readiness ahead of the September enforcement date.

For more information, visit sovos.com or contact your Sovos account team.

About Sovos

Sovos is transforming tax compliance from a business requirement to a force for growth. Our flagship product, the Sovos Tax Compliance Cloud Platform, enables businesses to identify, determine, and report on every tax obligation across the globe. Sovos processes more than 70 billion transactions per year, helping companies scale their compliance strategy in 150+ countries. More than 100,000 customers including half the Fortune 500 trust Sovos' tax and regulatory expertise and unparalleled integration with their business applications. Learn more at sovos.com.

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