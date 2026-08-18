Siren, the sovereign AI investigations company, today announced the appointment of cybercrime investigator Kenrick Bagnall and national security expert Andrew Borene to its Advisory Board.

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Siren Adds Cybercrime and National Security Experts Kenrick Bagnall and Andrew Borene to Advisory Board

The two bring a combined six decades of experience in law enforcement, cybercrime, intelligence and national security and both have been active in Siren's community for the past year through customer events, panels and its global summit, Siren Fusion.

"Kenrick and Andrew have become much more than advisors, they're friends of the company who challenge us and help make Siren better," said John Randles, CEO of Siren. "We're delighted to welcome them formally to our Advisory Board."

Kenrick Bagnall, 35 years in information technology and cybercrime investigations

Kenrick Bagnall spent nearly a decade investigating high-profile cybercrime cases with the Toronto Police Service's Coordinated Cyber Centre, working alongside Europol, Interpol, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations. He now leads the RCMP Cybercrime Investigators Course at the Canadian Police College and founded KONCYBER Inc. He has also taught cybercrime investigation at the University of Toronto, George Brown College, Centennial College and the Toronto Police College.

Over the past year, Bagnall has met with Siren customers across Canada, appeared on the Siren Investigates podcast, and spoken at Siren Fusion in Galway on the convergence of cybercrime and street-level crime.

"Kenrick has an exceptional depth of experience, but what stands out is the trust he's built across law enforcement and cybersecurity," said Rachel Kavanagh, CMO of Siren. "People turn to him for advice because he understands the realities of investigation."

Andrew Borene, Former senior intelligence official

Andrew Borene is a former senior U.S. intelligence official, licensed attorney and CISSP with more than 25 years in national security, cybersecurity and privacy law. He was a Group Chief at the National Counterterrorism Center and held senior roles at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the National Counterterrorism Center, IBM, Symantec and LexisNexis. He is now Vice President at Ocient National Security Solutions and a Senior Fellow at George Mason University's National Security Institute, and serves on the boards of the Special Operations Association of America and the Marshall Center's Partnership for Peace Consortium.

A Marine Corps veteran and frequent U.S. media commentator, Borene served as Master of Ceremonies at Siren Fusion in Galway and has helped shape Siren's partnership with Ocient.

"I've known Andrew for many years and had the privilege of working with him earlier in his career," said Bob Griffin, Chairman of Siren. "He has a rare ability to get to the heart of complicated issues and bring people together, qualities that will serve our Advisory Board well."

Building a community of practitioners

The appointments formalize relationships that grew organically through Siren's work with customers, partners and the wider investigative community.

"Our Advisory Board is about bringing exceptional people closer to the company," said Randles. "We want advisors who share their experience, challenge our thinking, and help us understand what's happening on the ground and Kenrick and Andrew are already doing exactly that."

About Siren

Siren is the sovereign AI investigations platform that fuses and unifies vast volumes of disparate data into a single pane of glass. It helps law enforcement, national security, cyber threat and financial crime teams search, connect and act on massive datasets with speed and confidence. Its AI companion, Siren K9, lets investigators search every dataset in natural language with findings explained dramatically increasing the speed of investigations.

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Contacts:

Media Contact Rachel Kavanagh, CMO of Siren media@siren.io