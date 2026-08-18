Combined company brings together leading AI agents, content governance, and performance insights to serve 2,500 customers with 3.5 million sales, marketing and enablement users

Seismic today announced it has completed its merger with Highspot. Operating under the Seismic name and led by Seismic Chief Executive Officer Rob Tarkoff, the combination creates the leading company in go-to-market (GTM) performance, which measures how effectively companies turn strategy into revenue. Post-merger, Seismic now enables 2,500 customers and 3.5 million users worldwide to excel in revenue execution.

"This merger marks a fundamental shift from GTM preparation to GTM performance," said Rob Tarkoff, Chief Executive Officer, Seismic. "AI is changing how work gets done across sales, marketing, enablement, revenue operations, and customer-facing teams. But AI without trusted content and context doesn't automatically mean better results. Organisations need a robust platform that turns intelligence into winning action to progress opportunities, close deals, and strengthen customer relationships. That's what we deliver as one company."

The combined company serves the world's largest and most respected brands that operate on a global scale in all major industries, including Allianz Trade, Expedia Group, IBM, Invesco, Oracle, Royal London Asset Management, Thomson Reuters and Uber.

Building the GTM performance company customers are asking for

According to Gartner, "by 2029, sales organisations with AI-driven enablement functions will achieve 40% faster sales stage velocity than those using traditional approaches."1 Customers are eager to use AI to drive revenue growth, but they also need confidence that AI can be trusted with critical client information and revenue-focused content. At the centre of Seismic's GTM performance vision is revenue execution: using unique AI, data, and governed content to help teams turn intelligence into the right actions. Seismic has the GTM intelligence and scale to build an unmatched AI revenue execution platform the company uses insights from interactions across customer engagements, marketing content, and seller activity to process 550 million buyer-seller interactions and 33 million revenue actions annually.

All customers from both previously independent companies will benefit from continued investment and platform innovation. Seismic plans to invest over $100 million annually in research and development, with more than 700 product, engineering, data science, and AI professionals in San Diego, Seattle, Boston, Vancouver, Toronto, London, Hyderabad and other locations around the world. That breadth of investment, combined with a globally distributed R&D organisation, will accelerate development across AI agents, governed content, engagement intelligence, and revenue workflows, while expanding resources for security, governance, and enterprise scale.

Tarkoff added, "Our vision is to help GTM teams execute with confidence in the moments that matter so they, and their companies, outperform. I'm excited to work alongside our employees and customers to build what comes next."

Seismic will share the first in-depth look at its roadmap at Seismic Shift 2026, Oct. 12-15 in Carlsbad, California. Click here to register for Seismic Shift 2026.

1Gartner Newsroom, Gartner Predicts AI-Driven Sales Enablement Will Deliver 40% Faster Sales Stage Velocity Than Traditional Enablement Methods by 2029, April 2026. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Seismic

Seismic is the Go-To-Market Performance company, driving how organisations turn their strategy into revenue. Seismic brings together signals from customer conversations, buyer engagement, governed content, coaching and seller behaviour to turn intelligence into winning action. Through its AI revenue execution platform, the company equips customer-facing teams with the insights, governance, and contextual guidance they need to execute with confidence and deliver measurable business outcomes. Trusted by 2,500 organisations and over 3.5 million users around the globe, Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at seismic.com/uk.

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