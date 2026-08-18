Aera advances market leadership as Constellation Research projects the autonomous enterprise market including decision intelligence platforms to reach $42.3 billion by 2031

Aera Technology today announced it has been named to two Constellation Research Q3 2026 ShortLists, including the Decision Intelligence Platforms ShortList and Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning Best-of-Breed Platforms.

The recognition underscores Aera's leadership in advancing agentic decision intelligence as enterprises move beyond AI-powered insights and task automation toward making, executing, governing, and continuously improving business decisions. Constellation Research projects the autonomous enterprise market including decision intelligence platforms to reach $42.3 billion by 2031, reflecting growing demand for AI-driven systems capable of automating decisions at scale.

Decision intelligence is reaching an enterprise inflection point, with organizations applying AI to decisions across the value chain. Aera Technology pioneered this shift since introducing Aera and the concept of the self-driving enterprise when the company launched in 2017. Today, advances in AI are enabling the move from data-driven to decision-centric operating models.

"Decision intelligence is enabling better decisions at scale," said Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder and CEO, Aera Technology. "This brings the self-driving enterprise closer to reality."

Constellation Research describes decision intelligence applications as enabling mission-critical business systems to operate with continuous, self-driving, and self-learning capabilities. The Decision Intelligence Platforms ShortList evaluated Aera based on market research, customer references, vendor selection projects, and capabilities spanning AI, orchestration, business context and governance.

"Decision intelligence is emerging as a foundational capability for the autonomous enterprise, as organizations look to automate increasingly complex decisions while maintaining business context, governance, and accountability," said R "Ray" Wang, CEO and Founder, Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortList for Decision Intelligence Platforms identifies the providers enabling this shift and highlights the capabilities shaping the next generation of enterprise decision intelligence."

Aera has already digitized more than 50 million decisions, helping global enterprises connect decision-making across supply chain, procurement, finance, operations, and other business functions. Aera brings together four essential capabilities to support every type of decision, from advised and assisted to fully automated. Decision Data Model unifies real-time data and decision memory; Multi-Engine Orchestration applies the right intelligence to each decision; Agentic Ambient Intelligence provides governed agentic reasoning; and Dynamic Engagement enables natural-language interaction.

Learn More

View the Constellation Research ShortList for Decision Intelligence Platforms

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About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the leader in agentic decision intelligence and creator of Aera, one intelligence for your enterprise. Aera understands how your enterprise operates, acts by automating your decisions, makes real-time recommendations and learns from every outcome. By empowering enterprises to optimize and automate decisions, Aera enables greater sustainability, intelligence, and efficiency. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

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Contacts:

Zoe Kine

Aera Technology

Email: zoe.kine@aeratechnology.com

Ph: 415-497-5285