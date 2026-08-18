Punta Cana Airport and SeeTrue Deploy Next-Generation Checkpoint Technology to Combat Contraband

First airport checkpoint CT installation to operationalize SeeTrue's AI-driven detection of drugs and undeclared currency with Leidos' ClearScan high-throughput explosive detection CT scanner

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Punta Cana Airport (PUJ) and SeeTrue today announced the deployment of SeeTrue's artificial intelligence platform to deliver next-generation contraband detection targeting the illegal movement of drugs and undeclared currency through the PUJ's checkpoint. This new technology is part of the integrated checkpoint security solution at PUJ, recently deployed with Leidos, which includes the ClearScan checkpoint CT baggage scanner running these new AI-based threat detection algorithms.



Punta Cana Airport serves millions of international passengers annually and is consistently recognized as the Dominican Republic's primary international gateway. As volumes grow, so does the pressure to maintain rigorous security without compromising the passenger experience. The combined deployment of Leidos' hardware and SeeTrue's AI software directly addresses that challenge.

This deployment represents the first use of SeeTrue's AI-driven algorithms for the enhanced detection of drugs and undeclared currency with the ClearScan technology at an international airport. SeeTrue's AI software layers provide automated, real-time analysis on top of the CT imaging, giving screening personnel the ability to identify concealed drugs and undeclared currency within passenger baggage at operational checkpoint speeds. With the support of PBS Dominican Republic Office, Leidos' local partner, the entire checkpoint modernization project has increased checkpoint efficiency and passenger processing capacity at PUJ.

"Punta Cana Airport has always held security and passenger trust at the center of everything we do," said Alberto Smith, Director of Operations Landside & Cargo at Punta Cana Airport, " this partnership with SeeTrue and Leidos takes our security capability to a new level. We are now equipped to detect and seize illegal contraband in a way that was simply not available at airport checkpoints before, and we are proud to be the first airport in the world to deploy this capability."

"As a center of excellence, Punta Cana Airport has set a new standard for what checkpoint security can achieve," said Assaf Frenkel, Co-Founder and CEO of SeeTrue. "Contraband drugs and undeclared currency move through airports every day. With this deployment at Punta Cana, built on Leidos' ClearScan CT hardware and made possible through PBS' great partnership and execution we have proved that checkpoint CT combined with our AI platform can change that. This is a milestone not just for PUJ, but for the global security screening industry."

Punta Cana Airport, recognized as the Best Airport in Central America and the Caribbean at the 2026 World Airport Awards, continues to set the benchmark for operational excellence and security investment in the region.

About SeeTrue

SeeTrue is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company and a global leader in prohibited-items and threat-detection technology, delivering secure, fast, and efficient security screening. SeeTrue's AI solutions integrate seamlessly with X-ray and CT scanners across airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities worldwide, improving throughput and operational efficiency. SeeTrue's automated screening software is TSA-Certified and ECAC APIDS-Approved, enabling regulatory-approved detection for advanced aviation security operations.

SeeTrue operates from New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.seetrue.ai

About Punta Cana Airport (PUJ)

Inaugurated in 1983, Punta Cana Airport (PUJ) is the world's first privately owned international commercial airport and the airport with the highest traffic and connectivity in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean. It connects 81 international airports across 26 countries and serves approximately eight million passengers per year.

The airport features two runways, 41 boarding gates, 45 aircraft parking positions, and four VIP lounges. It also operates its own Recycling and Incineration Center, where approximately 60% of the waste generated by its operations is processed.

The airport has been recognized for eight consecutive years (2015-2023) as the "Best Airport by Size and Region" in the 5 to 15 million passengers category in Latin America and the Caribbean by the Airports Council International (ACI). It also holds Level 3 certification in the ACI Customer Experience Accreditation Program and a 4-star SKYTRAX rating, an international organization that evaluates and ranks airports worldwide based on service quality, operational efficiency, and passenger experience.

In addition, the airport has achieved Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation and has twice received the "Best Hygiene Measures by Region" certification from ACI, reaffirming its commitment to operational excellence, health safety, and passenger experience.

For more information, visit: puntacanainternationalairport.com

About PBS Group

PBS is a leading technology, services, and solutions provider operating across Central America, the Caribbean, and northern South America. The company partners with globally recognized technology leaders to help organizations improve operational efficiency, strengthen security, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. PBS Group Limited is publicly traded on the Jamaica and Barbados stock exchanges. For more information, visit www.PBS.group.

Contact:

Sharon Salzman

Head of Marketing, SeeTrue

sharons@seetrue.ai

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