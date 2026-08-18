KX, the data intelligence platform built for capital markets, today announced the appointment of James Hollands as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). His appointment builds upon a series of strategic executive additions that strengthen the company's capital markets expertise as financial institutions accelerate investment in AI, real-time data, and next-generation market infrastructure.

Hollands joins KX following the appointments of Chief Financial Officer Matthew Bagley and General Counsel Adam Bozek earlier this year, bringing together an executive team with decades of experience serving global financial institutions. Together, these appointments reinforce KX's commitment to helping capital markets firms build AI systems that produce faster, more accurate, and more trustworthy decisions.

For more than three decades, KX has helped many of the world's leading financial institutions process and analyze the data that powers trading, risk management, market surveillance, and investment research. As the industry evolves, KX continues to invest in leaders who understand both the heritage of capital markets technology and the changing needs of customers.

"Capital markets has always been at the heart of KX," said Ashok Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of KX. "Since our inception, we've helped the world's leading financial institutions solve some of their most complex data challenges. As the industry evolves through AI, automation, and new market demands, we're continuing to invest in leaders who understand our customers and the environments they operate in. James, Matthew, and Adam each bring decades of experience helping financial institutions navigate change, and together they strengthen our ability to deliver for customers today while building for the future."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Hollands will lead KX's global sales, demand generation, and business development teams. He will be responsible for accelerating growth, strengthening customer relationships, and executing the company's global go-to-market strategy.

Hollands brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling commercial organizations across the capital markets technology sector. Throughout his career, he has led business transformation initiatives, expanded global market presence, and developed long-term customer partnerships through senior leadership roles at SmartStream, DTCC, TriOptima, and other leading financial technology companies.

"Capital markets firms are dealing with more complexity than ever before. They're expected to bring together real-time data, historical context, and AI to make better decisions, while operating in an environment where markets move in milliseconds and expectations continue to rise," said Hollands. "KX has spent decades helping financial institutions solve those kinds of problems, and I'm excited to help our customers build on that foundation."

As organizations across capital markets modernize their technology stacks and operational models, KX continues to build on its long-standing position in the industry by helping customers combine real-time and historical data with AI to support faster, more informed decision-making. The strengthened leadership team reflects the company's continued investment in serving the evolving needs of the world's most demanding financial institutions.

About KX

KX is the data intelligence platform built for capital markets, delivering AI-ready market data by capturing every tick, trade, and market event in sequence the moment it happens. By combining structured market data with the unstructured context that explains it, KX enables firms to build AI systems that produce faster, more accurate, and more trustworthy decisions. For more than three decades, many of the world's leading financial institutions have relied on KX to power trading, risk management, market surveillance, and investment research. Today, KX continues to help customers build the next generation of capital markets AI with OneTick Cloud, OneTick Surveillance, and KDB-X.

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Holly Spiers

Hspiers@kx.com