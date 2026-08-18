Dataweavers Expands into EMEA to Meet Enterprise Demand for Secure, Sovereign DXP Hosting

Enterprises across EMEA gain the in-tenant hosting, data sovereignty and AI-ready infrastructure to scale their headless CMS investments

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataweavers, the Microsoft-first, Azure-native platform company, today announced its expansion into EMEA, adding senior talent in London to meet accelerating demand for enterprise platform operations across its partner ecosystem of Sitecore, Contentstack, and Optimizely.

The expansion comes as enterprises across the region look to Dataweavers to solve the operational, security, and scalability challenges of modernising their Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), as Sitecore, Contentstack, and Optimizely invest further in AI-driven, composable, and headless capabilities.

To support that growth, Dataweavers has added two senior hires in London: Nigel McHugh as Senior Account Executive, bringing 15 years of experience in enterprise DXP architecture, consulting, and sales; and Kingsley Hibbert as Senior Solutions Architect, working with technology leaders and digital teams to bridge business objectives with technical strategy.

Arc by Dataweavers, Now Available Through Sitecore

Alongside the regional build-out, Arc by Dataweavers is now commercially available directly through Sitecore, giving customers a direct path to procure Dataweavers' platform operations alongside their existing Sitecore and Scrunch investments, without a separate vendor evaluation process. Teams moving to SitecoreAI can arrive with their front-end cloud layer already decided, contracted, and ready to deploy with "white-glove" support.

Built for Data Sovereignty, Not Just Hosting

Central to Dataweavers' EMEA growth is a differentiator critical to regulated and multinational organisations: every deployment runs entirely inside the customer's own Azure tenant, with no shared infrastructure and no compromise on data boundaries. Enterprises retain full control of their data while Dataweavers manages the platform operations around it, especially relevant in the Middle East, where GCC data sovereignty laws are a top priority, and for organisations under GDPR.

Infrastructure Built for What Comes Next

The expansion also reflects a broader shift in enterprise digital platforms: the rise of agentic, AI-driven traffic, as AI agents increasingly call content and data APIs directly rather than browsing a traditional front end. Dataweavers has built its products with this shift in mind, helping enterprise teams absorb unpredictable, high-frequency demand reliably, securely, and within governance requirements.

"Every enterprise we talk to is asking some version of the same question: how do we move faster on headless, AI-first DXPs without losing control of our data or our operations," said Ben Shapiro, CEO and Founder of Dataweavers. "Growing our EMEA team is about making sure organisations in this region have a partner who has already built the infrastructure layer for that future."

The EMEA expansion follows a period of sustained growth, driven by enterprise reliance on Dataweavers' platform operations across regulated industries and large-scale transformation programmes. The company plans to continue expanding its regional team as demand grows.

About Dataweavers

Dataweavers is a Microsoft-first, Azure-native platform company that helps enterprise organisations run complex digital platforms at scale, from front-end hosting for Next.js application delivery to infrastructure, security, and DevOps. Backed by 24x7 global support, we give enterprise teams the freedom to fix less and build more.

Learn more: Dataweavers.com

Media Contact

Jill Roberson

jill@dataweavers.com

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