Nutanix, Inc.: Nutanix and ChronoScale Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Nutanix and ChronoScale plan to integrate their platforms so enterprises can extend into ChronoScale GPU-as-a-Service, pre-paid inference tokens through ChronoScale Token Factory, and a locally-deployed ChronoScale Foundry for enterprise agentic AI workflows

ChronoScale to leverage Nutanix Agentic AI software solution for neoclouds to deliver broad portfolio of accelerated compute and AI services

Collaboration extends to go-to-market, joint solution development, technical integration, and customer engagement programs

SAN JOSE, Calif. and Menlo Park, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a hybrid cloud leader and AI innovator, and ChronoScale Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRN), an accelerated compute platform purpose-built to support demanding artificial intelligence workloads, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly deliver enterprise-ready AI infrastructure and help accelerate adoption of AI services across global markets.

The partnership brings together complementary capabilities enterprise customers have historically had to assemble themselves - combining Nutanix's full portfolio of agentic AI solutions with ChronoScale's accelerated compute, enterprise AI foundry, and outcome-driven delivery model.

ChronoScale and Nutanix Platform Integration

ChronoScale plans to leverage Nutanix software within its AI infrastructure platform to help deliver a broad portfolio of accelerated compute and AI services. The parties expect Nutanix software to help support customer onboarding, tenant management, service automation, virtualized infrastructure, managed Kubernetes environments, and advanced AI service offerings. ChronoScale's platform is designed to support a broad ecosystem of technology partners. The companies also intend to jointly maintain demonstration and proof-of-concept environments to support customer evaluations and accelerate adoption of agentic AI solutions in the enterprise.

Extended GPU capacity, on-premises and beyond

ChronoScale plans to extend the Nutanix on-premises cloud footprint with elastic access to modern GPU capacity. Customers are expected to be able to procure reserved capacity through ChronoScale GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) for predictable workloads, or draw on ChronoScale Token Factory - pre-paid inference tokens backed by leading open-source models - for burst and experimental workloads. The parties intend to integrate both offerings with the Nutanix enterprise AI offerings, including Agent Gateway and Private Inferencing, with the goal of providing customers a single control plane across their on-premises environment and ChronoScale capacity.

ChronoScale Foundry, delivered through Nutanix

Nutanix will enable the deployment of ChronoScale Foundry, an enterprise AI foundry, inside the customer's own environment, giving enterprises a managed platform to build, run, and govern agentic workflows locally. Agents, enterprise data, and workflow state remain within the customer's boundary. Enterprise customers are expected to be able to deploy Foundry directly through the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform Catalog, extending Nutanix's AI portfolio into managed agentic workloads.

The partnership is designed to help enterprises globally deploy production-scale AI environments faster, with greater operational simplicity, sovereignty, security, and scalability.

The partnership being announced today is underpinned by the strategic relationship and technology partnership that both ChronoScale and Nutanix have with NVIDIA. Chronoscale is an NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), delivering an accelerated computing platform, built and optimized using NVIDIA-validated reference designs to deliver consistent performance at scale. Nutanix is an NVIDIA technology partner and ISV that has a suite of NVIDIA validated software to operate enterprise AI factories.

Together, ChronoScale and Nutanix intend to deliver an integrated platform built on NVIDIA AI economics that is designed to reduce operational complexity and accelerate time-to-value for enterprises adopting AI at scale. ChronoScale plans to deploy NVIDIA HGX B300 systems interconnected via NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo to deliver a production-ready stack.

Executive Commentary

"The next phase of AI is about making enterprise-grade infrastructure easier to consume and faster to deploy. This partnership with Nutanix brings together two complementary strengths - Nutanix's proven cloud platform and ChronoScale's accelerated compute, AI services, and Enterprise AI Foundry - to give customers a shorter, more sovereign path to production AI. It is an important milestone in our mission to become the platform where the global AI ecosystem converges."

- Cenly Chen, Chief Executive Officer, ChronoScale

"Organizations are looking for a simpler path to deploying AI at scale. ChronoScale is building an impressive global AI infrastructure platform designed for the demands of modern AI workloads. Together, we will help enterprises accelerate their AI transformation by combining high-performance infrastructure with the operational simplicity, flexibility, and security that Nutanix delivers."

- Tarkan Maner, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Nutanix

The partnership also establishes a framework that includes joint marketing activities, sales enablement, technical collaboration, joint solution development, and customer engagement programs. Nutanix and ChronoScale intend to work together to target Global 2000 organizations and other enterprise customers seeking scalable AI infrastructure and sovereign AI services. The companies intend to jointly maintain demonstration and proof-of-concept environments to support customer evaluations and accelerate enterprise adoption of Agentic AI solutions. The partnership is expected to be implemented through one or more definitive agreements.

About ChronoScale

ChronoScale Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRN) is an accelerated compute platform purpose-built to support demanding artificial intelligence workloads. Focused on large-scale deployments, ChronoScale delivers dedicated compute environments - including GPU-as-a-Service, Token Factory, and the ChronoScale Foundry for enterprise agentic AI - optimized for performance, sovereignty, and long-term operational execution, with the ability to scale capacity alongside accelerating AI demand.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid cloud leader and AI innovator, offering organizations a unified infrastructure software platform to safely run applications, data, and AI anywhere. Trusted by customers worldwide, Nutanix empowers more than 50% of the Global 2000 to innovate faster with AI, while modernizing infrastructure, simplifying operations, and controlling costs. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.

ChronoScale Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this Press Release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to: statements regarding the Company, its plans and objectives and anticipated future economic performance; statements about the cloud compute industry; statements regarding the Company's ability to expand capacity and meet accelerating demand; statements regarding future leadership of the Company; and statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the Company or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company's expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: limitations on the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel, including executive officers and Board members of the Company; customer concentration, and an inability to renew existing customer agreements; the success of the Company's risk management activities, including any failure by the Company to implement and maintain effective internal controls; litigation, including the potential litigation concerning the business combination; cash flow and access to capital; conditions in the debt and equity capital markets; slower than anticipated growth in the cloud compute industry; uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 23, 2026, as amended on April 10, 2026, subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the definitive Information Statement on Schedule 14C filed with the SEC on April 3, 2026, and the risks described in other filings that the Company may make from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Nutanix Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the referenced partnership; planned technical integrations; future products, services, and offerings; anticipated customer benefits; joint go-to-market activities; referral arrangements; customer adoption; the timing and availability of future solutions; and the parties' ability to successfully negotiate, execute, and implement definitive agreements relating to the contemplated collaboration. These forward-looking statements are based on Nutanix's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of factors, including the parties' ability to negotiate and enter into definitive agreements, complete anticipated integration efforts, develop and deliver contemplated functionality, successfully execute go-to-market activities, achieve customer adoption, and realize the anticipated benefits of the collaboration, and other risks and uncertainties described in Nutanix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nutanix undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Many of the anticipated products, services, integrations, offerings, features and functionalities described herein remain in various stages of planning, development, testing and implementation and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The development, release, and timing of any such products, features or functionalities are subject to change. Nutanix will not have any liability arising from reliance on this press release for any failure to deliver, or delay in the delivery of, any such products, features or functionalities. Any future product or product feature information is intended to outline general product directions, and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation for Nutanix to deliver any functionality. This information should not be used when making a purchasing decision.

ChronoScale Investor Relations & Media Contacts

Matt Glover or Ralf Esper

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 949 574 3860

CHRN@gateway-grp.com

Nutanix Investor Relations & Media Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Valera

ir@nutanix.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Massaro

pr@nutanix.com