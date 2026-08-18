AIAI Holdings' CEO Todd Furniss Issues Shareholder Letter

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI) ("Ai2" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI (TAI) to enhance portfolio performance, today issues a shareholder letter from CEO Todd Furniss which can be read below.

Fellow Shareholders,

This is our first shareholder letter, and I am excited to share our vision and the foundation we are building for AIAI Holdings.

In just a few months as a public company, we have assembled a terrific Board, an experienced leadership team, established a diversified portfolio of operating businesses, and begun executing the strategy that is driving AIAI Holdings' momentum with our technology in our operating companies.

Our Nasdaq listing and initial acquisitions were important milestones, but more importantly, they marked the beginning of executing our long-term vision. Our objective is straightforward: acquire businesses with durable fundamentals and create additional value through the integration of Transformational AI (TAI). We believe artificial intelligence creates its greatest impact not as a standalone product, but as a capability embedded within businesses to improve operations, enhance decision-making, and create lasting competitive advantages. We are not a company with a different kind of business model. We are a different kind of company.

Similarly, we are a different kind of a technology company. Specifically, we do not license technology to companies we do not own and we do not provide TAI implementation services to companies we do not own.

One principle defines how we operate: a bias toward action. We move quickly, learn continuously, and refine through execution. Speed is not a slogan for us; it is a competitive advantage.

Foundation Now in Place

On May 14, 2026, AIAI Holdings achieved a significant milestone when our Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "AIAI." Becoming a public company expands our access to capital, increases our visibility within the investment community, and strengthens our ability to pursue strategic acquisitions aligned with our long-term objectives.

We also assembled a distinguished Board of Directors and together our nine directors bring more than 130 years of combined experience spanning private equity, healthcare, artificial intelligence, data science, regenerative medicine, digital infrastructure, national security, finance, and global diplomacy. Their experience provides valuable oversight as we continue executing a disciplined acquisition strategy while integrating AI starting with our holding company and extending throughout our portfolio.

Executing Our AI Strategy

What differentiates AIAI Holdings is that we do not simply acquire companies, we transform them.

Earlier this quarter, we rolled out our proprietary AI Integration Playbook, a structured framework for identifying, prioritizing, and implementing AI-enabled operational improvements across our portfolio. The process begins with understanding each company's operations, workflows, and data environment before deploying practical AI solutions designed to achieve the goals of improved efficiency, accelerated growth, and expanded EBITDA.

As I have often said:

"Transformational AI is intelligence grounded in a business's actual operations, acting as a core driver of value rather than an add-on. At AIAI, we don't sell this technology, we buy companies and bake it into their DNA, converting complex services into durable cash flows."

The first implementation of our Playbook is already underway at C.C. Carlton Industries (CCCI), where we introduced Bid Accelerator, a proprietary TAI solution designed to improve estimating speed, consistency, and decision-making. Built using more than 1,500 historical bids representing over $7 billion in aggregate value, the platform identifies patterns that help estimators make better-informed bidding decisions, including what to bid on, what not to bid on and the confidence we have in performing the work on time and on budget. We believe this will enable us to put out more bids each year and win more of the bids we put out which will lead to more revenue and better margins.

Today, CCCI has the highest value of contracted awards in the first six months of a calendar year in its more than thirty-year history. While many factors contribute to operational success, this deployment demonstrates how thoughtfully applied AI can generate measurable business value.

Growing the Portfolio

Alongside our AI initiatives, we continued strengthening the capabilities of our operating companies.

Constellation Network expanded our presence in enterprise blockchain infrastructure and AI security through the launch of Gate AI, an enterprise security and audit gateway designed to help organizations deploy AI with greater transparency and governance. Gate AI also has the benefit of substantially reducing token costs, effectively lowering the cost of AI across every agent and application. The company also introduced Arca Wallet, extending its capabilities into secure consumer digital asset management, privacy and digital evidence. And most recently Constellation commercially launched Dôr Retail Intelligence, a platform for retail commerce that leverages our intelligence technology to help businesses better understand customer demand, improve operational performance and guide smarter decisions.

Within healthcare, MediGuide completed a significant modernization of its technology infrastructure, creating a scalable global healthcare services delivery platform for future AI innovation, redefining personalized healthcare by introducing precision healthcare and longevity solutions that combine advanced medical intelligence, world class physician expertise with AI-enabled clinical decision support. These investments position the business for continued growth while improving its ability to deliver personalized, data-driven care.

Our healthcare platform was further strengthened through Vanguard HCS, expanding our presence in primary care and clinical practice management and creating additional opportunities for organic growth, strategic partnerships, and future acquisitions.

Although these businesses operate in different industries, they all support the same objective: building a portfolio of companies that become more valuable through disciplined operations and the practical application of Transformational AI.

Positioned Now for Stronger Performance

We recently filed our second-quarter results, reporting over $120 million in pro-forma revenue for the first six months of the year from primarily pre-acquisition business within our portfolio.

As we enter the second half of the year, we are increasingly focused on the contributions from the initiatives and TAI implementations already underway, as well as the new product offerings from portfolio companies that I highlighted above.

Additionally, the second half of the year provides a stronger operating backdrop, with the temporary disruptions that impacted the first half largely behind us, positioning the Company for improved performance and momentum.

Based on our current visibility, we believe the second half of the year will operationally outperform the first, positioning us for a growth trajectory as we enter 2027 and beyond.

Looking Ahead

The question I am asked most often is what excites me most about the future. My answer is always the same: our acquisition pipeline and how our technology will redefine those companies we acquire.

Our investment criteria are intentionally disciplined. We seek businesses with positive EBITDA, scalable operations, experienced management teams, and opportunities where Transformational AI can create measurable operational improvements. We are not interested in acquiring companies in the hope that AI may eventually add value. We seek businesses where TAI can be embedded quickly to improve efficiency, strengthen decision-making, and accelerate growth.

The breadth of our Board's relationships across private equity, technology, healthcare, government, and international markets provides access to opportunities that we believe are both differentiated and difficult to replicate.

We believe that many of the initiatives launched this year will begin contributing to operating and financial performance as they mature in the future, while successful execution remains our highest priority.

We are still at the beginning of our journey, but the foundation is in place. We have a clear strategy, an exceptional team, a growing portfolio of businesses, and a disciplined approach to creating value through Transformational AI.

On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire AIAI Holdings team, thank you for your confidence, trust, and support. We look forward to updating you as we continue building AIAI Holdings into the leading AI-enabled acquisition platform.

Sincerely,

Todd A. Furniss

Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

AIAI Holdings Corporation

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This shareholder letter contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "would," "could," "should", "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," or "continue," or similar expressions, including the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our lack of operating history, our ability to attract new investments, our failure to manage growth effectively, our acquisition activities may pose risks that could harm our business, and our licensed AI may not perform up to the expected standards, as well as general business and economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

SOURCE: AIAI Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-holdings-ceo-todd-furniss-issues-shareholder-letter-1208756