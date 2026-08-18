Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Shoppers Drug Mart has introduced a Weight Management Program, a free, virtual service designed to help eligible Canadians access personalized support for weight management and obesity care.

The Weight Management Program is a free, online-only personalized service available in participating provinces that helps Canadians reach their weight management goals through virtual access to nurse practitioners and dietitians, as well as support from pharmacists at their pharmacy of choice.

Delivered in collaboration with Launchit Solutions Inc., operating as the Medical Weight Management Centre of Canada, the program includes virtual assessments, ongoing support and educational resources through the Shoppers Drug Mart website for a period of 12 months.

"Access to meaningful support is a challenge for many Canadians living with obesity," said Jamie Harsevoort, CEO of Launchit Solutions Inc. "By supporting the Weight Management Program, delivered through Shoppers Drug Mart's extensive pharmacy network, LaunchiIt is proud to be to supporting Canadians in finding the support they deserve."

Dr. David Macklin and Dr. Megha Poddar, Medical Advisors to Launchit and supporters of the Shoppers Drug Mart Weight Management Program, emphasized the program's potential to help bridge the gap between advances in obesity medicine and access to effective care.

"In obesity medicine, effective treatment has outpaced the system's ability to deliver it. The evidence establishing obesity as a disease is settled, the guidelines are written, and safe, effective medications exist. What's been missing is delivery," says Dr. Macklin.

"The Shoppers Drug Mart Weight Management Program helps to close that gap by connecting the right treatment to the right person, safely and effectively. It translates the evidence and guidelines into accessible care that can make a meaningful difference for patients today," adds Dr. Poddar.

The Shoppers Drug Mart Weight Management Program is currently available in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

To learn more about the program, including eligibility requirements, visit www.shoppersdrugmart.ca/weight.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.



Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns more than 150 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities, and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About Launchit Solutions Inc. / Medical Weight Management Centre of Canada

Launchit Solutions Inc., operating as the Medical Weight Management Centre of Canada (MWM), is a Hamilton, Ontario-based company dedicated to transforming the delivery of obesity care in Canada. MWM develops evidence-based clinical programs, tools, and training resources for healthcare professionals, and partners with healthcare organizations to expand access to high-quality, multidisciplinary weight management support. MWM's clinical programs are developed under the guidance of its medical advisors, Dr. David Macklin and Dr. Megha Poddar. For more information, visit launchitsolutions.ca and mwmcc.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309912

Source: Launchit Solutions Inc.