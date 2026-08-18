Comu Launches Action Pro: An AI-Powered Hardware Device for Professional Meeting Workflows

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Comu, a productivity technology company, recently announced the launch of Comu Action Pro, a dedicated AI-powered hardware device designed to bridge the gap between spoken conversation and actionable work. Moving beyond traditional AI note-taking, Comu Action Pro acts as a tool that automatically transforms interviews, meetings, and brainstorming sessions into immediate, practical outputs like follow-up emails, presentation outlines, and prioritized action lists.

As professional environments become increasingly fast-paced, the struggle to manage post-meeting workflows remains a major productivity bottleneck. While recording technology has improved, the manual burden of processing those conversations-transcribing, summarizing, and assigning tasks-remains time-consuming and prone to error.

The current AI experience often creates additional work by requiring users to learn complex prompts and navigate multiple tools. In contrast, Comu Action Pro is built on the principle that AI should adapt to the user. It goes beyond simply capturing words to capture actual intent, turning it into measurable progress as soon as the conversation ends.

Post-Meeting Processing

A key feature of Comu Action Pro lies in its ability to streamline post-conversation processing. Rather than leaving users with a raw transcript, the device's software analyzes conversation context to generate structured deliverables:

Actionable Intelligence: Automatically extracts decisions, deadlines, and responsibilities.

Drafting Capabilities: Instantly creates structured follow-up emails and presentation outlines based on meeting discussions.

Structured Organization: Produces high-level summaries that are ready to share, organize, and reference immediately.

Engineering for the Real World

Designed to function in challenging acoustic environments-from bustling airports to crowded conference halls-Comu Action Pro integrates specialized hardware with intelligent software. Key features include:

Advanced Audio Capture : A six-microphone array optimized for group dynamics and noise reduction.

Extended Performance : Up to 70 hours of continuous recording capability.

Intuitive Interaction: A dedicated AI button allows users to initiate tasks naturally, without the need for manual prompt engineering or complex workflow builders.

Security-First Design

Recognizing that professional conversations often involve sensitive information, Comu Action Pro is built with a robust security architecture that aligns with GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2 standards, ensuring that productivity does not come at the expense of data privacy.

Availability and Pricing

Comu Action Pro is now available for purchase on Comu's official store.

For more information please visit Comu Action Pro's official store.

About Comu

Comu is a productivity technology company dedicated to building productivity tools. The company is redefining how professionals interact with technology by combining dedicated hardware with intelligent workflows. Comu's mission is to reduce the complexity of the modern digital workspace, allowing users to spend less time processing information and more time moving ideas forward.

Media Contact

Organization: Comu

Contact Person Name: Arya Chen

Website: https://store.comu.com/

Email: arya@comulytic.ai

City: San Jose

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: Comu

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/comu-launches-action-pro-an-ai-powered-hardware-device-for-professiona-1208760