Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - TMX Group Limited (TMX Group) today announced it has completed the acquisition of RAFI Indices, LLC (RAFI Indices) from Research Affiliates Global Holdings, LLC (Research Affiliates), a global index provider and investment advisor. The transaction was announced in June 2026.

The acquisition will significantly expand equity portfolio coverage of TMX VettaFi, a differentiated index provider with modern distribution solutions, and TMX Group subsidiary.

RAFI Indices is an index company founded by Research Affiliates. It specializes in constructing, publishing, and licensing indices that reflect a deep, academically rigorous understanding of the fundamental factors driving capital market returns. The company is renowned for its innovative approach, offering over 90 indices that cater to a diverse range of investment needs worldwide.

For more information about TMX VettaFi, please visit www.vettafi.com.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

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Source: TMX Group Limited