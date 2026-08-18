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WKN: A1W2Q4 | ISIN: US85208M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FA
Tradegate
18.08.26 | 09:57
69,72 Euro
+0,13 % +0,09
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,0969,4616:22
68,9969,5116:22
ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2026 16:02 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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viemaa Launches at Sprouts Farmers Market Nationwide, Advancing a Next-Generation Approach to Bond-Level Hair Repair

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / viemaa today announced its national retail launch at Sprouts Farmers Market, expanding access to its Bond Repair System across the United States. The launch reflects continued consumer demand for high-performance haircare formulated at the molecular level, with an emphasis on structural repair rather than surface conditioning.

In a category historically dominated by cosmetic smoothing agents, viemaa is engineered around a different principle: targeted reinforcement of weakened hair fiber architecture. The Bond Repair System is developed to address structural degradation associated with thermal styling, oxidative processing, chemical services, and environmental stressors; factors that progressively compromise fiber integrity over time.

The system is anchored in a biomimetic formulation platform designed to support the reorganization and reinforcement of damaged keratin structures. Combined with hydrolyzed pea protein, the technology is designed to improve cohesion within the hair fiber matrix, helping to restore tensile strength, reduce breakage propensity, and improve overall fiber resilience.

The full viemaa system includes a sequential, performance-oriented regimen:

  • Bond Shampoo

  • Bond Booster

  • Bond Mask

  • Leave-In Conditioner

  • Daily Styling Serum

  • Repair Elixir Oil

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1196916/viemaapress.png

Each step is designed to function as part of an integrated system, with progressive deposition and reinforcement technologies that support cumulative fiber conditioning beyond immediate cosmetic effects.

"Hair damage is fundamentally structural-it occurs at the level of disulfide bonding, protein integrity, and fiber cohesion," said Eunice Opoku, Founder and CEO of viemaa. "Our formulation philosophy focuses on biomimetic repair pathways that support the hair fiber's internal architecture, rather than simply masking surface irregularities. Sprouts is a strategic retail partner for us as consumers increasingly seek scientifically positioned, performance-driven clean formulations."

The launch at Sprouts Farmers Market represents a continued expansion of viemaa's distribution footprint and aligns with accelerating demand for science-led, bond-repair haircare systems within the clean beauty category.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1196916/viemaapresssprouts3.png

All products are scientifically tested, dermatologically tested, gluten-free, cruelty-free, EU compliant, and packaged in recyclable materials.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1196916/viemaapresssprouts4-copy.png

Availability

viemaa's Bond Repair System is now available at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide, as well as online at www.shop.sprouts.com. For more information and to explore the complete product line, visit viemaahairlife.com.

ABOUT viemaa

viemaa is a clean science haircare brand specializing in biomimetic bond repair technology. The brand develops advanced formulations designed to support the structural integrity of chemically and mechanically compromised hair fibers, with a focus on measurable improvements in strength, resilience, and fiber quality over time.

About WAMHJO GROUP LLC

Established in 2015, WAMHJO GROUP LLC, viemaa's parent company, is a woman-and minority-owned organization dedicated to creating effective and sustainable skin, hair, and beauty products.

Contact: viemaa Marketing
Email Address: sciencemeetstyle@viemaatribe.com
Phone Number: 312-840-8233

SOURCE: viemaa



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/viemaa-launches-at-sprouts-farmers-market-nationwide-advancing-a-next-1196916

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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