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ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2026 16:02 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's August Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day August Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 19-20, 2026. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 (Day 1)

8:30-9:00

Avation PLC (AVAP-GB)

*****

9:15-9:45

Cyabra (CYAB)

Mastech Digital, Inc. (MHH)

10:00-10:30

Micware Co., Ltd. (MWC)

*****

10:45-11:15

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY)

BioStem Technologies (BSEM)

11:30-12:00

Unusual Machines (UMAC)

Atlas Salt Inc (SALT-CA)

12:15-12:45

Cloudastructure (CSAI)

*****

1:00-1:30

*****

*****

1:45-2:15

Aspire Biopharma (ASBP)

1911 Gold Corporation (AUMB)

2:30-3:00

Fortun Holdings, Corp. (FRTU)

*****

3:15-3:45

Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO)

*****

4:00-4:30

ESS Tech (GWH)

*****

*All Times EDT

Thursday, August 20, 2026 (Day 2)

9:15-9:45

Odysight.ai (ODYS)

Freightos (CRGO)

10:00-10:30

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (VTIX)

Big Sky Industrial Inc. (BSIN)

10:45-11:15

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (KLNG)

*****

11:30-12:00

NETSOL Technologies Inc. (NTWK)

*****

12:15-12:45

High Roller Technologies (ROLR)

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY)

1:00-1:30

Forum Markets, Inc (FRMM)

*****

1:45-2:15

Baylin Technologies (BYL)

*****

2:30-3:00

Binah Capital Group (BCG)

*****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")
In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 130 equities, of which over 80 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

Media Contact:
Ally Cecil
conference@sidoti.com
212-453-7031

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sidoti-events-llcs-august-micro-cap-virtual-conference-1208605

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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