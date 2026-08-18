Cologne, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - PC hardware brand TCOMAS will make its first Gamescom appearance from August 26-30, 2026, where it will debut a Gold Limited Edition AIO Liquid Cooler and present two collaborative projects focused on custom PC building and hardware configuration. Presented under the theme "Tomorrow's Core, Mastered.", the exhibition highlights TCOMAS' passion for premium PC cooling, industrial design, and enthusiast-driven innovation. "We never compromise on engineering, performance, or attention to detail. We make the best liquid cooling products in the market, and Gamescom is the perfect stage to demonstrate our commitment to builders and enthusiasts around the world," said Mario Zhuang, General Manager of TCOMAS.





TCOMAS to Debut Gold Limited Edition AIO Cooler at Gamescom 2026

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Gold Limited Edition AIO Cooler to Make Gamescom Debut

The Gold Limited Edition AIO Liquid Cooler will be shown publicly for the first time at Gamescom 2026. Developed as a limited-edition interpretation of TCOMAS' liquid cooling platform, the model combines the company's thermal architecture with gold-themed design elements aimed at the enthusiast and collector segment.

As part of the Gamescom presentation, selected media representatives and industry partners will also receive 24K gold-plated commemorative items developed in connection with the limited-edition series.

Project Infinity Brings Together TCOMAS, MudzieModz, ASRock and Silicon Power

TCOMAS will also present Project Infinity, a custom gaming PC developed specifically for Gamescom 2026 by German case modder MudzieModz, with hardware contributions from ASRock and Silicon Power.

Built around the visual concept of "Infinity," the project draws on themes of limitless energy and environments associated with contemporary gaming worlds. The system combines customized structural and visual elements with performance-focused PC hardware.

A TCOMAS AIO liquid cooling system has been integrated as a central component of the build, contributing both to processor cooling and the overall visual composition of the case mod. Project Infinity will be displayed throughout Gamescom at the TCOMAS booth.

RGBibelOfficial to Preview AI PC Configurator Ahead of September Launch

A third part of the Gamescom program will focus on AI-assisted PC configuration. In collaboration with RGBibelOfficial, TCOMAS will host the public debut of an AI PC Configurator ahead of the tool's planned launch on September 1, 2026.

Developed by RGBibelOfficial for the PC-building process, the configurator generates hardware recommendations based on information including budget, preferred games and intended workloads. Its recommendations take into account component compatibility, expected performance, budget allocation and overall system balance.

The system can also recommend a cooling solution based on the proposed configuration. At Gamescom, generated configurations can be compared with hardware displayed at the TCOMAS booth, while a QR code function will allow complete configurations to be saved for later reference.

The demonstration reflects the growing role of software-based configuration tools in helping consumers navigate an increasingly broad range of PC components and compatibility requirements.

Gamescom Debut Supports TCOMAS' International Expansion

Alongside the three featured presentations, TCOMAS will exhibit its broader portfolio of AIO liquid coolers, PC chassis and ARGB cooling fans, with products covering processor cooling, system airflow and desktop hardware design. Gamescom 2026 represents the company's first appearance at the Cologne event and forms part of its efforts to expand its presence in international PC hardware markets. The event will take place from August 26-30, 2026, at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, where TCOMAS will exhibit in Hall 8 - The District, Booth C062.

About TCOMAS

TCOMAS is a PC hardware brand founded by a team with experience in thermal engineering and industrial design. The company develops AIO liquid coolers, airflow products and desktop hardware for gaming, content creation and enthusiast PC systems. Its product development focuses on thermal performance, system integration and industrial design under the brand philosophy "Tomorrow's Core, Mastered."

Website: www.tcomastech.com

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Source: B2Press BV