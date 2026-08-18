As announced in March 2026, global investment group Brookfield, through Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Quebec-based institutional investor La Caisse have finalized the acquisition of Quebec renewable energy producer Boralex. Boralex shareholders approved the transaction at an annual and special meeting on June 4, 2026. La Caisse, currently Boralex's largest shareholder with approximately 15% of its outstanding common shares, will increase its stake to 30% following the transaction. Brookfield, which already owns renewable energy producer Neoen, will hold the remaining 70%. The transaction ...

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