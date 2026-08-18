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Dienstag, 18.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Saga trifft 163 Meter. Doch die wichtigere Zahl könnte 89 von 89 sein.
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WKN: A3D3EV | ISIN: CA11271J1075 | Ticker-Symbol: K7X
Tradegate
18.08.26 | 16:20
36,420 Euro
-1,41 % -0,520
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,26036,43016:23
36,25036,44016:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BORALEX
BORALEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BORALEX INC23,140-0,17 %
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION36,420-1,41 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.