Behavox reports 213% European ARR growth over the past two years and strong, growing demand from European financial institutions.

Behavox, the AI-native controls platform for global banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and commodity firms, today announced the opening of a new office in Milan an on-the-ground commitment to continental Europe. The opening gives Behavox a local base to serve its fast-expanding continental client base.

The Milan office is the latest move in Behavox's global scaling. In June 2026, Behavox raised $175 million in a preferred equity investment from HPS Investment Partners (part of BlackRock) to accelerate global growth.

"Milan is poised to become Behavox's regional headquarters, representing our strategic investment in Europe and our commitment to delivering best-in-class, in-person support to European financial institutions," said Kiryl Trembovolski, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Behavox. "We are opening new roles in Milan every day and rapidly expanding our presence across all key European markets."

The company notes that it grew its worldwide customer base by 86% in 2025, to more than 100 major financial institutions across five continents, and has been profitable since 2023. Continental Europe has been one of the company's fastest-growing markets, with regulatory complexity driving demand: from MiFID II and the Market Abuse Regulation to the EU's new AI Act, banks, asset managers, and trading firms across Europe are consolidating surveillance, communications monitoring, and compliance onto a single, auditable, AI-native platform. Behavox's Polaris trade surveillance product has been a particular beneficiary recently extended to prediction markets, it now covers 10 asset classes as institutions demand the same regulator-ready rigor in trade surveillance that they already rely on Behavox for in communications monitoring.

"Milan is about being in the room with our clients when it matters on their schedule, in their language," said Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer of Behavox. "Our strategic account managers, delivery teams, and account executives will support institutions across Italy, Germany, Switzerland, France, and other major European markets."

That combination of proximity and language coverage matters as Behavox deepens relationships with leading institutions across all major European economies. The company expects Milan to become one of Behavox's largest global offices. For clients in Italy, the office means in-country delivery; for institutions across continental Europe, it means Milan-based teams regularly on site with clients working with them in person, in their time zone, and in their language.

Learn more about the Behavox Unified Controls Platform at www.behavox.com

About Behavox

Behavox is the Unified AI Controls Platform for global banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and commodity firms built to prevent misconduct, detect risk, and prove control.

Its AI-native platform covers the full controls lifecycle on one stack: directive controls (Pathfinder regulatory change management and policy), preventive controls (Poseidon, Trident, Cross-Border control room, conflicts of interest, and cross-border rules), detective controls (Quantum, Polaris, Falcon communications, trade, and insider-threat surveillance), and corrective and operational controls (Intelligent Archive and Digital Employees evidence, records, and automated workflows).

Behavox has operated at institutional scale since 2014, serving more than 120 of the world's most complex institutions, including 70 global banks, a central bank, and a national regulator. Headquartered in London, Behavox serves clients across North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America.

Learn more about the Behavox Unified Controls Platform at www.behavox.com

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Contacts:

Media inquiries: Fahreen Kurji media@behavox.com