Network-attached Storage (NAS) Market worth $97.44 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Network-attached storage (NAS) market is projected to grow from USD 38.84 billion in 2026 to USD 97.44 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2026 to 2032.

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Network-attached Storage (NAS) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 38.84 billion

USD 38.84 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 97.44 billion

USD 97.44 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 16.6%

Network-attached Storage (NAS) Market Trends & Insights:

The network-attached storage (NAS) market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing volume of enterprise data and rising adoption of hybrid cloud and digital transformation initiatives across industries. Organizations are increasingly deploying NAS solutions to enable centralized file storage, secure data sharing, backup and disaster recovery, and efficient data management. Additionally, growing investments in artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, hyperscale data centers, and enterprise IT infrastructure, along with increasing demand for scalable, high-performance storage systems, are further accelerating the expansion of the network-attached storage (NAS) market globally.

Based on design, the more than 16 bays accounted for the largest share of 34% of the network-attached storage (NAS) market in 2025.

By Product Type, Enterprise NAS solutions accounted for the largest share of 44% of the network-attached storage (NAS) market, based on product type, in 2025.

By Storage Solution, the scale-out NAS segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market, by storage solution, during the forecast period.

By Deployment Type, Hybrid deployment type is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By End-user Industry, Telecommunications & ITES end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of 42% of the network-attached storage (NAS) market in 2025.

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The increasing volume of enterprise data, growing adoption of hybrid cloud environments, and rising demand for secure, scalable, and centralized file storage are driving the growth of the network-attached storage (NAS) market. Organizations are increasingly deploying NAS solutions to improve data accessibility, strengthen backup and disaster recovery capabilities, and simplify storage management across distributed enterprise environments. In addition, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, virtualization, and edge computing is accelerating demand for high-performance NAS platforms capable of supporting data-intensive workloads with enhanced scalability, security, and operational efficiency.

"More than 16 bays segment is expected to account for the largest market share, by design, in 2032."

The more than 16 bays segment is likely to hold the largest share of the network-attached storage (NAS) market in 2032 due to the increasing demand for high-capacity, scalable, and high-performance storage solutions across enterprise environments. Organizations are increasingly deploying NAS systems with more than 16 bays to support growing volumes of enterprise data, data-intensive applications, backup and disaster recovery, and centralized data management. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, virtualization, and hybrid cloud environments is further increasing demand for high-capacity NAS platforms. In addition, the ability of above 16-bay NAS systems to provide greater storage capacity, scalability, centralized management, and efficient data access is supporting their adoption across large enterprises and data-intensive workloads.

"Enterprise NAS solutions are expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period."

Based on product type, the enterprise NAS solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.5% from 2026 to 2032 in the network-attached storage (NAS) market, driven by increasing demand for high-performance, scalable, and secure storage solutions across large enterprises. Organizations are increasingly deploying enterprise NAS platforms to support growing volumes of unstructured data, virtualization, artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and mission-critical workloads because they provide enhanced capacity, performance, availability, and centralized data management. The growing adoption of hybrid cloud environments and data-intensive applications is further accelerating demand for enterprise-grade NAS solutions. In addition, increasing investments in cybersecurity, data protection, backup and disaster recovery, and intelligent storage management are supporting the rapid growth of the enterprise NAS solutions segment globally.

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"The telecommunications & ITES segment captured the largest market share in 2025."

The telecommunications & ITES segment holds the largest share of the network-attached storage (NAS) industry due to the increasing demand for scalable, secure, and high-performance storage solutions to manage growing volumes of enterprise data. Organizations in telecommunications and information technology-enabled services (ITES) are increasingly deploying NAS solutions to support data centers, cloud infrastructure, virtualization, artificial intelligence (AI), and data-intensive applications. The growing adoption of digital services, hybrid cloud environments, and real-time data processing is further accelerating NAS adoption across the segment. In addition, increasing investments in enterprise IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and centralized data management are supporting the continued expansion of the telecommunications & ITES segment.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the network-attached storage (NAS) companies are NetApp, Inc. (US), Dell Technologies Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Western Digital Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Everpure, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Synology Inc. (Taiwan), QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan), and Seagate Technology LLC (US), among others.

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