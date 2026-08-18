Remergify, Inc.: Scan and Groove Goes Live, Turning Local Retail into Music Discovery

Powered by FriendsGroove's discovery platform and technology from Cerfinity, Inc.

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Scan and Groove, the retail product that lets shops and stalls offer customers free music through a simple scan, is now live at ScanandGroove.com. It brings together FriendsGroove, the music-discovery platform built on mutual friendships between fans and artists, and technology from Cerfinity, Inc.

Here's how it works: a customer scans a code - on a coffee sleeve, a product label, or an in-store sign - and lands on a page where a tap of the play button starts a song from an independent artist, right in the browser. No app, no purchase. Each scan is a discovery moment that funnels listeners into FriendsGroove, where they can follow the artist and become part of their community.

"Scan and Groove meets people where they already are - in the shops and spaces they visit every day," said Stuart Fine, founder of FriendsGroove and Cerfinity. "A quick scan turns a coffee run into a genuine discovery moment. Retailers give their customers something fun and free, and independent artists reach real, engaged listeners they'd never find on a crowded streaming app."

Three retail outlets are participating at launch, with more joining in the weeks ahead. Six independent artists have already submitted music for the debut, and additional artists are expected to come aboard throughout the beta phase as the catalog grows.

Scan and Groove is live now at ScanandGroove.com. Artists interested in taking part can learn more at FriendsGroove.com/bands.

About FriendsGroove

FriendsGroove is a music-discovery platform built on numbered mutual friendships, helping independent artists grow real communities and reach new fans through genuine connection rather than algorithms.

About Cerfinity, Inc.

Cerfinity, Inc. is a Digital Provenance Technology (DPT) company. Its scan- and tap-based platform connects physical products and spaces to verifiable digital experiences, spanning brand engagement and authentication across a range of industries.

Media Contact

Stuart Fine, Founder

stuart@cerfinity.com

ScanandGroove.com | FriendsGroove.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/scan-and-groove-goes-live-turning-local-retail-into-music-discovery-1208785