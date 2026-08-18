Liberty County, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Drive Wise Innovations has completed the installation of 11 new electric vehicle chargers in Liberty County, Florida, giving EV drivers in the area additional places to charge.





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The 11 chargers have now been installed and are part of the company's expanding EV charging network in Florida. The project involved planning the locations, reviewing the infrastructure requirements, selecting the necessary equipment and coordinating the installation work.

Drive Wise Innovations completed the project after working through the technical and logistical requirements for the sites. The company also reviewed the expected costs and other installation requirements before moving ahead with the work.

"Adding these 11 chargers in Liberty County was a straightforward goal, but there was quite a bit of work involved in getting the project completed properly," said Charlotte Garcia, Investor Relations Officer at Drive Wise Innovations. "Our team spent time on the site requirements, equipment and installation planning before the work began. We're pleased that the chargers are now installed and ready to support EV drivers in the area."

The new charging points give residents and people traveling through Liberty County another option when they need to recharge an electric vehicle. The installation also adds charging capacity in an area where convenient access can be particularly useful for local and traveling drivers.

With the Liberty County project complete, Drive Wise Innovations will continue looking at other locations across Florida where new EV chargers could serve drivers and make the transition to electric vehicles more convenient.

The company expects to announce additional charging projects as they move forward.

About Drive Wise Innovations

Drive Wise Innovations provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure and works on EV charging projects from planning and equipment selection through installation and deployment. The company is focused on expanding practical charging options for EV drivers and supporting the development of EV infrastructure in Florida.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

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Source: GRW