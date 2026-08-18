2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS): 2026 CIFTIS Sports Services Section: Highlights Preview

2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Media Briefing for the Sports Services Section of the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) was held recently in Beijing. It was announced that the Sports Services Section will take place from September 9 to 13 in Hall 6 of Shougang Park, where a large number of new sports technology products with independent intellectual property rights will make their debuts, showcasing the innovative strength and global reach of China's sports industry.

The exhibition area for this year's Sports Services Section covers 6,600 square metres, and will feature the debut of numerous "cutting-edge technologies" in sports tech with proprietary IP, fully demonstrating China's innovation capabilities and overseas expansion achievements in the sports industry. More than 60 enterprises have confirmed on-site participation, with over 350 enterprises exhibiting online, bringing together more than 40 international organisations and over 20 industry leaders, covering five major service tracks including event management, sports technology, and IP operations.

Lou Xiaojing, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau, stated at the briefing that this year's Sports Services Section continues with the theme "A Global Sports City, Connecting the World," focusing on four main threads: the sports event economy, technology empowerment, industrial convergence, and global collaboration. The Sports Services Section at this year's CIFTIS highlights four core features, aimed at facilitating two-way circulation between domestic and international markets.

First, the fair will broaden international cooperation channels. It invites global sports resources, with Loughborough University, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA), and a Korean business delegation all attending. A dedicated exhibition zone for the 2027 Beijing World Athletics Championships will be set up on site, and the main forum will release the 2025 China Sports Service Trade Development Report, engaging with diplomatic envoys and international sports organisations to explore cooperation.

Second, the fair will bring together diverse stakeholders and build pathways for global expansion. From national team IP derivatives to laser simulation shooting equipment, local companies will offer complete solutions for event operations, smart equipment, and venue digitalisation, driving "China Services" to actively participate in global sports market collaboration.

Third, scientific innovation will play a leading role, with domestically developed technologies debuting en masse. During the fair, numerous innovative technologies in competitive equipment, digital venues, and intelligent training will be showcased, demonstrating China's independent innovation capabilities in the sports sector.

Fourth, consumer experiences will be integrated to unleash market vitality. The exhibition area will feature interactive zones for laser shooting, metaverse sports viewing, and AI motion capture, along with debut launches of ice hockey IP merchandise and meet-and-greet sessions with Olympic champions, stimulating new vitality in public sports consumption.

Contact person: Ms. Zhu, E-mail: ceisc@xinhua.org, Tel: 86-10-63074558