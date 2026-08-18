Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Mark Henrickson, Chief Executive Officer, Madison Investments (Canada) Ltd. (the "Company"), and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to open the market and celebrate the Company's entry into the Canadian ETF market with two new ETFs:

Madison US Large Cap ETF (TSX: MLRG)

Madison US Mid Cap ETF (TSX: MMID)





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These ETFs utilize a research-intensive, bottom-up approach to actively manage concentrated portfolios in pursuit of long-term growth and capital appreciation. MLRG invests in the stocks of large companies with market capitalizations within the range of the S&P 500 Index. MMID invests in the stocks of mid-size companies with market capitalizations between US$500 million and US$70 billion. Both MLRG and MMID seek to invest in high-quality companies with durable growth characteristics, trading at reasonable valuations. MLRG and MMID are sub-advised by affiliate and SEC-registered Madison Asset Management, LLC. Madison Investments (Canada) Ltd. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of the ETFs and is a subsidiary of Madison Investment Holdings, Inc. ("Madison Investments"). Since 1974, Madison Investments has provided actively managed investment strategies to clients across North America.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange